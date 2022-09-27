Clean energy from the East of England could power the equivalent of up to 20m homes, according to GENERATE - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England is on course to provide the "lion's share" of the UK's low carbon energy by 2035, according to industry experts.

The region's energy partnership - GENERATE - has forecast that "clean" energy production in the region could power the equivalent of 20m UK homes - or two thirds of homes - by that point.

That would be through a low carbon "supercluster" of offshore wind, nuclear and onshore renewables which will play a "colossal part" in the UK’s journey to net-zero, it said.

A GENERATE infographic showing how the East of England will generate 67% of the energy needed to power UK homes by 2035 - Credit: GENERATE

The body - which was founded by Norfolk County Council, Suffolk County Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, East Suffolk Council, East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) - forecasts 24GW of energy would flow onto the national grid as the region ramps of production by more than 175% in just over a decade.

Huge advances in offshore wind, nuclear, green hydrogen, solar and battery storage are in the pipeline, it said, boosting the 1,000-plus offshore wind turbines off the East Anglian coast.

A GENERATE infographic showing the various types of energy-related industries along the East of England's coastline - Credit: GENERATE

The region is also home to 139 gas installations and produces 18% of the UK’s nuclear generating capacity.

It unveiled its forecast at the Wind Energy Hamburg show which started on September 27. GENERATE and EEEGR were on hand to discuss their latest forecasts at the event.

GENERATE's business development boss Ian Pease said the region was shaping up to be an "integral contributor" to the government’s drive to stabilise the cost of energy to UK consumers and secure supplies as the UK moves away from a reliance on costly fossil fuels.

GENERATE's business development director Ian Pease - Credit: GENERATE

"We will produce the lion’s share of the UK’s low carbon energy from a supercluster of offshore wind, nuclear and onshore renewables, also playing a colossal part in the UK’s journey to net-zero," he said.

“Our region is uniquely placed to help the UK succeed in the rapid deployment and scale up of clean energy generation, whilst attracting further investment and creating new jobs - this is the important message we will share with government decision makers and energy stakeholders.”

EEEGR executive chairman Martin Dronfield said the infographic launched at the Hamburg show demonstrated the "scope and scale" of the region's clean energy capabilities and would be used to inform government ministers and officials eager to source secure and reliable energy supplies.

The East of England is currently the largest offshore wind market in the UK. In the last 12 months, a score of new wind farms have been given the green light - including Vattenfall’s Vanguard and Boreas projects and ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE North and East Anglia TWO.

In total, 54% of the UK’s consented offshore wind is off the coast of the East of England. The region is also home to EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power plant which lies beside the site of the Sizewell C project, which together will generate enough energy to power 8.3 million homes. The Bacton gas terminal on the Norfolk coast supplies 30% of the UK’s gas.

By 2035 the region is set to produce 15.6GW through offshore wind, 3.4GW through solar and 4.4GW through nuclear energy.

More than 110,000 people are working in the energy and low carbon sectors and forecasts indicate a further £122bn will be invested in clean energy in the region by 2050.



