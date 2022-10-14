News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Children given lessons in farming as they celebrate harvest festival

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 3:51 PM October 14, 2022
Updated: 5:05 PM October 14, 2022
Pupils from Gislingham primary, with school head Richard Benstock

Pupils from Gislingham primary, with school head Richard Benstock celebrate harvest festival - Credit: Olivia Brown

Children dressed up as farmers as they celebrated harvest festival.

Pupils at Gislingham primary near Eye donned farmer, fruit, vegetable, farm animal and scarecrow costumes for the day on Friday, October 14, as they were given a hands-on taste of what farming is about.

They met with farmer Patrick Barker, of EJ Barker and Sons at Westhorpe, who brought his tractor to the school for its harvest festival display, which also included hay bales.

A school assembly was followed by a procession into the playground for children to add their harvest donations in front of their families and local people who were invited to join the fun.

A harvest song was followed by a blessing for the offerings from Rev Debbie Nicholls.

School head Richard Benstock said as an outdoor education specialist he was keen to get children to see farming in action.

"Patrick Barker and I have already been discussing how to encourage more children to experience outdoor learning opportunities in all curriculum areas and together we aim to incorporate 'Farm Schools' into the work we do in school as well as many external visits to enjoy learning in the unique surroundings of a working Suffolk farm," he said.

Gislingham primary school pupils dressed as farmers and scarecrows

Gislingham primary school pupils dressed as farmers and scarecrows as they celebrated harvest festival - Credit: Richard Benstock

Most Read

  1. 1 Five years for ex-primary headteacher found with a million indecent images
  2. 2 Cyclist dies after crash involving several vehicles in Ipswich
  3. 3 New dessert and milkshake shop set to open in Suffolk town centre
  1. 4 Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware
  2. 5 Suffolk village is spared from 69 park homes as appeal is rejected
  3. 6 The 32 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
  4. 7 Brewer Greene King pledges to reopen Suffolk high street pub
  5. 8 'Hugely significant' giant warehouse by A14 gets the go-ahead
  6. 9 Suffolk church in Detectorists series named one of BBC's most iconic places
  7. 10 Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?

"In bringing the tractor into school for our harvest festival, I am hoping to create an atmosphere of excitement for the outdoors and hope that parents and children will see how education outside of the classroom can be highly motivating, engaging and, above all, fun."

The collection was donated to Waveney Food Bank in Diss, which has been supporting families in the school's community during a challenging time.

Eye News

Don't Miss

Painters Cafe run by Tracey Ramos and husband Alan has moved to a bigger premises PICTURE: CHARLOTT

Food and Drink

Popular town centre café takes over former pub 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham

Retail

'It's been amazing': Owners of popular Suffolk farm shop to hand over reins

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
st felix school

East Suffolk Council

55 homes on school playing field details agreed

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town fans in the stands during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Pictur

Football | Analysis

Town's average home crowds put them among best-supported clubs in Europe

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon