Children dressed up as farmers as they celebrated harvest festival.

Pupils at Gislingham primary near Eye donned farmer, fruit, vegetable, farm animal and scarecrow costumes for the day on Friday, October 14, as they were given a hands-on taste of what farming is about.

They met with farmer Patrick Barker, of EJ Barker and Sons at Westhorpe, who brought his tractor to the school for its harvest festival display, which also included hay bales.

A school assembly was followed by a procession into the playground for children to add their harvest donations in front of their families and local people who were invited to join the fun.

A harvest song was followed by a blessing for the offerings from Rev Debbie Nicholls.

School head Richard Benstock said as an outdoor education specialist he was keen to get children to see farming in action.

"Patrick Barker and I have already been discussing how to encourage more children to experience outdoor learning opportunities in all curriculum areas and together we aim to incorporate 'Farm Schools' into the work we do in school as well as many external visits to enjoy learning in the unique surroundings of a working Suffolk farm," he said.

Gislingham primary school pupils dressed as farmers and scarecrows as they celebrated harvest festival - Credit: Richard Benstock

"In bringing the tractor into school for our harvest festival, I am hoping to create an atmosphere of excitement for the outdoors and hope that parents and children will see how education outside of the classroom can be highly motivating, engaging and, above all, fun."

The collection was donated to Waveney Food Bank in Diss, which has been supporting families in the school's community during a challenging time.