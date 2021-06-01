Glamping and leisure park in Constable Country prepares for opening

Published: 7:00 PM June 1, 2021

Sarah and Ian Williams have seen their glamping site Constable Park located between East Bergholt and Brantham open for its first weekend. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A glamping and leisure park built by a couple in one of the country's most picturesque areas is preparing to fully open.

Holbrook couple Ian and Sarah Williams have pledged to bring a “wilderness experience” to their new off-grid holiday and leisure park.

The new site, in the area made famous by artist John Constable's paintings, will offer glamping, kayaking and paddleboard hire along the River Stour in Brantham.

The site has already opened for paddleboard hire - but says it has had "endless enquiries" for bookings ahead of its planned full opening in July, once its water supply if connected.

Mr Williams estimates that between 300 and 500 people came during its first "fantastic" weekend over the May bank holiday.

"We have a beach vibe going on and people are hiring the boards and taking the opportunity to look around," he said.

The site will also be open to bookings from schools and people looking to enjoy team-building exercises.

The paddleboard hire and glamping will close in September, but the cabins will be open all year round.

“A lot of thought and vision has gone into Constable Park,” Mr Williams said.

A glamping tent at Constable Park, Brantham - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Williams’ bought the field, off Bergholt Road, five years age.

They then undertook a lengthy planning process, meeting with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), and giving two presentations to the parish council.

Mr Williams decided to invest in the new venture after running Anglia Adventures for more than 20 years – following two decades in the RAF.

Constable Park is a new glamping site inspired by John Constable. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He had noticed a lack of places in the area to rent canoes and go on adventure trips, such as those completed by Duke of Edinburgh’s Award participants.

The pair received a rural development grant to help with the build of Constable Park, which Mr Williams says has helped make the project “financially viable”.

On-site there will be a luxury lodge for a family of four, three steel containers which will be converted into family holiday pods, two shower blocks, a toilet block and seven glamping bell tents which will all be centred around a fire pit.

Inside the new cafe at Constable Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We're very much about outdoors and even if things take a turn for the worse, we can continue trading if things change," he said.

The Kitchen Garden cafe named after a John Constable painting at Constable Park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Owners Sarah and Ian of Constable Park at their glamping site in between Brantham and East Bergholt - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND