Glamping site near Woodbridge wins gold in national competition

The Secret Meadows in Hasketon won gold at the visit england awards - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A glamping site near Woodbridge has won gold at a national awards ceremony.

The Secret Meadows, located in Hasketon, won first prize in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park category at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

The winners of the Visit England Awards were announced by broadcaster and author Clare Balding at an evening ceremony at the library of Birmingham.

This comes shortly after the Secret Meadows was included in a Times list of the best holiday destinations in the UK.

All the winners at the Visit England Awards - Credit: Visit England

Secret Meadows director, Charlotte Daniel said: "We went to the award ceremony without any expectations of winning and with the intention of just enjoying the experience of being a finalist at the event.

"So we were so surprised to win and absolutely delighted. The news is still sinking in!

"It was great to meet other finalists from across the country as well as tourism representatives.

"Clare Balding CBE who led the awards was a fabulous host and it was lovely to meet her too.

"Winning not only the recent regional tourism award for East of England but now the national award from Visit England is a perfect way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Secret Meadows!"

Charlotte Daniel, owner of Secret Meadows glamping site with her children Lochlan and Amelia Troupe and some of her team. Back L-R Miranda Courteen, Lara Tillett and Jackie Chater. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

VisitEngland Advisory Board Chair Nick de Bois said: “It is wonderful to see the Awards event back in-person, giving us the opportunity to come together, celebrate and congratulate the best-of-the-best across England’s world-class tourism industry.

“From an accessible and inclusive sailing school to a family-run rural glamping site and an immersive living museum, these awards highlight the outstanding quality, the innovation and the customer service excellence across our industry. All these businesses are winners in every sense."

A luxury lodge at Secret Meadows - Credit: Secret Meadows

The Secret Meadow is set on the 115-acre White House Farm nature reserve and features a range of tents and huts to stay in.

The luxury lodge tents have a private toilet and shower, a four-poster king-size bed, hot and cold running water and a wood-fired hot tub.

Other options include a converted horse truck and a gypsy caravan/shepherd’s hut combo.

Three nights of self-catering accommodation for four people at Secret Meadows starts at £495.



