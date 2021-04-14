News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk chain carries out improvement works as lockdown stalls anniversary celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 1:16 PM April 14, 2021   
Glasswells store in Bury St Edmunds

Glasswells is serving customers outdoors from its Bury St Edmunds cafe-restaurant - Credit: Gooderham PR

A regional furniture retailer is rolling out the red carpet to customers after a “difficult” 12 months across the sector.

Glasswells has reopened its stores as the third national lockdown ends.

While some areas of the business have been allowed to continue under the national guidance and its website has been thriving, stores in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Haverhill, Sudbury and Saffron Walden have remained shut for three months.

The chain is now hoping that more time spent at home will spur on more customers to go for a new look as the family business celebrates its 75th year.

Managing director Paul Glasswell said: “We know how difficult the last 12 months has been across the whole retail sector. Glasswells is no different although we have had some areas of growth across the business.

You may also want to watch:

“It is well reported that many people have looked to improve their own surroundings, perhaps at the expense of a summer holiday, and we expect that to continue in 2021.

“But first and foremost, we just cannot wait to have customers back and for them to once again enjoy the renowned Glasswells experience in safe and welcoming surroundings.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
  2. 2 Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff
  1. 4 'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  2. 5 Matchday Live: Town beaten 3-0 after Harrop's red card
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  4. 7 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed
  5. 8 Driver who killed 'dearly loved' man, 29, in crash is jailed
  6. 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  7. 10 'It's time to embrace a new challenge' - New Ipswich chief announces Bristol City exit

The retailer used the three-month hiatus to improve its Newmarket Road store in Bury St Edmunds including spending £250,000 on air conditioning.

“We have wanted to become more energy efficient for a couple of years and the last three months gave us the opportunity to do that in Bury,” said Mr Glasswell.

“Our Ipswich store has seen improvements to our lighting and the restaurant refurbished while all our stores will have new designs and subtle lay-out changes to make sure our loyal customers can shop safely.

“We are ready to welcome customers back. It is a strange way to start our 75th year in business but we are planning some celebratory events once guidance allows us to.

“I would like to thank all our loyal customers who have continued to support us and also sent us warm wishes.

“And also our staff who have shown commitment and resilience throughout the last year. We have all missed the interaction with customers, and each other.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Video

National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge...

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus