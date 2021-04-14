Published: 1:16 PM April 14, 2021

A regional furniture retailer is rolling out the red carpet to customers after a “difficult” 12 months across the sector.

Glasswells has reopened its stores as the third national lockdown ends.

While some areas of the business have been allowed to continue under the national guidance and its website has been thriving, stores in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Haverhill, Sudbury and Saffron Walden have remained shut for three months.

The chain is now hoping that more time spent at home will spur on more customers to go for a new look as the family business celebrates its 75th year.

Managing director Paul Glasswell said: “We know how difficult the last 12 months has been across the whole retail sector. Glasswells is no different although we have had some areas of growth across the business.

You may also want to watch:

“It is well reported that many people have looked to improve their own surroundings, perhaps at the expense of a summer holiday, and we expect that to continue in 2021.

“But first and foremost, we just cannot wait to have customers back and for them to once again enjoy the renowned Glasswells experience in safe and welcoming surroundings.”

The retailer used the three-month hiatus to improve its Newmarket Road store in Bury St Edmunds including spending £250,000 on air conditioning.

“We have wanted to become more energy efficient for a couple of years and the last three months gave us the opportunity to do that in Bury,” said Mr Glasswell.

“Our Ipswich store has seen improvements to our lighting and the restaurant refurbished while all our stores will have new designs and subtle lay-out changes to make sure our loyal customers can shop safely.

“We are ready to welcome customers back. It is a strange way to start our 75th year in business but we are planning some celebratory events once guidance allows us to.

“I would like to thank all our loyal customers who have continued to support us and also sent us warm wishes.

“And also our staff who have shown commitment and resilience throughout the last year. We have all missed the interaction with customers, and each other.”