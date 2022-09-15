Anyone with a patch of parched grass knows this has been an extreme weather year.

For East Anglia's farmers, the repercussions of the scalding summer heatwave will be felt for some time to come.

For people like Andrew Blenkiron, director of the Euston Estate, near Thetford, the effects have been particularly keenly felt as the farm is on light land.

It means that in years of drought - like this one - irrigation is essential but won't solve all their problems. It's affected everything from root crops which have died in the intense heat to forage grass which has withered before his livestock has a chance to graze it - or given him nothing to cut.

Euston Estate Farm. Andrew Blenkiron. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Grass has been a bit of a disaster since June," explains the farmer, who is chairman of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU). "The cattle have been getting straw since the beginning of July. The sheep have just about managed but they have had to be kept on the move. Hay yields were about 60% of normal."

The effects of the summer scorcher have been felt across the farm. The performance of the estate's winter wheat crop was about 15 % behind the five year average - and the average has already been dragged down by two very poor years prior this one.

But a dry year makes for "an amazingly easy" harvest as cereal crops are easy to cut. There was nothing to dry - another potential drain on highly costly energy - and the combine harvester wasn't under any real pressure so it performed well. The bright spot has been the quality - and the prices.

"Everything hit group 1 milling specification, making it suitable for bread making. The real delight is the price that has continued at levels never seen before, some 40 to 50% up on the year," he says.

His winter barley was much the same as the wheat at about 15 % behind the farm's five year average.

The crop produced "a reasonably nice lot" of straw. As it germination and other tests it will all be used for seed for other growers to plant this autumn. Prices are "great", says Andrew - but it is the high cost of growing next year's crop which will be the real challenge.

Irrigation is essential on parts of the Euston Estate Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Early salad potatoes hit average - but the main potato crop and the onions look to be down on yield. As harvest is under way, it will take a while to get a full picture, but for these vegetable crops prices have continued to disappoint, he says - and it has taken "masses" more water to get them to harvest.

The farm's forage rye crop hit target and produced average yields - but it ripened so quickly in July that it was a struggle to get it harvested in optimal condition, admits Andrew.

His forage maize though was looking "nothing short of disaster. They managed to salvage 5% of the total area three weeks ago and it yielded just 20% of what they budgeted for. "The rest looks a lot better but I would suggest that yields will be anything from 25 to 50% down," he says.

The sugar beet still has it all to play for - but about 25% of the plants they had at the end of June died in the heatwave.

"Beet can grow enormous and fill the gaps, but that will only happen with a lot more rain and a very 'open' mild autumn to allow the crop to continue to grow," says Andrew.

"Thankfully British Sugar have pushed the factory opening back a couple of week. Hopefully this will help, but that will, of course have an impact on the subsequent crop, as we won't be able to get it into the ground as quickly as we would like, finding the balance is going to be tricky.

"I would suggest that our yields will be anything from 25 to 50% down," he says. "There are a couple of fields that look as though they might be better grazed with sheep as opposed to paying for an expensive, fuel consuming harvester to run through them."

It's been a mixed farming year - and a challenging one - but Andrew is grateful to the firefighters who have turned out in the blazing heat to put out field fires - including on his and neighbouring farms. "One of the challenges was operating equipment in the intense heat and we must, again thank the fire service for being there for so many of us when we needed them," he says.

Firefighters tackling a field fire. Many broke out across Suffolk amid the intense heat of a summer which broke temperature records - Credit: Archant



