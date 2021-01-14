Published: 11:00 AM January 14, 2021

Eilir Rogers at the Grundisburgh Dog deli, which is offering private shopping slots for shielding customers - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A Suffolk deli based at The Grundisburgh Dog pub is offering vulnerable customers "protective shopping" - meaning they can book the whole shop to themselves.

Eilir Rogers, who runs the pub together with husband Charles, said: "It means anyone who is shielding or vulnerable, and doesn't want to shop when other people are there, can book a slot to have the whole shop to themselves."

Eilir Rogers pictured with her daughter Amelie outside the Grundisburgh Dog - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

"I think it's quite unusual - I don't know how many other shops are doing it."

The pub shop and deli is currently open to the public from 10am to 1pm from Wednesday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on Saturday, but in the afternoons from Wednesday to Friday it is possible for those who are shielding to book a private shopping slot.

Mrs Rogers is mainly concentrating on homeschooling daughter Amelie, aged eight, during the afternoons, but she said she can open up the deli for anyone who prefers to visit then.

A sign outside the Grundisburgh Dog Deli - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

You may also want to watch:

The deli is also currently offering free takeaway teas and coffees to emergency services and delivery drivers.

Eilir Rogers pictured with her daughter Amelie and their dog Missy Moo at the Grundisburgh Dog - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

There are also full social distancing and hygiene measures in place at all times, with only two customers allowed at a time and requirements to wear a face covering and use hand sanitiser.

The deli, which specialises in over 50 types of cheese and homemade cakes, sausage rolls and Scotch eggs, was officially opened by Central Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter in August.

Eilir Rogers started the deli at the Grundisburgh Dog after the response to their stall outside their pub during the first national lockdown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

It was launched during the first lockdown to help locals by stocking hard-to-find items, such as flour, sugar and yeast, but proved so popular the couple decided to make it a permanent fixture.

The deli offers a bespoke gift and picnic hamper service, and Mrs Rogers said there had been a lot of demand for this recently, both over Christmas and with people ordering hampers as gifts to mark birthdays and other special occasions in lockdown.

As well as the deli, the pub is serving pizza and burger takeaways on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, which need to be pre-ordered for contactless collection.

For more information on protective shopping or to book a slot, visit the Grundisburgh Dog deli's website, search for Grundisburgh Dog Deli on Facebook or Instagram, or call Eilir Rogers on 07540995855.

The Grundisburgh Dog Deli has been offering free take-away tea and coffee to emergency services and delivery drivers. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant



