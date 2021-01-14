Pub's deli offers 'protective shopping' slots for shielding customers
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
A Suffolk deli based at The Grundisburgh Dog pub is offering vulnerable customers "protective shopping" - meaning they can book the whole shop to themselves.
Eilir Rogers, who runs the pub together with husband Charles, said: "It means anyone who is shielding or vulnerable, and doesn't want to shop when other people are there, can book a slot to have the whole shop to themselves."
"I think it's quite unusual - I don't know how many other shops are doing it."
The pub shop and deli is currently open to the public from 10am to 1pm from Wednesday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on Saturday, but in the afternoons from Wednesday to Friday it is possible for those who are shielding to book a private shopping slot.
Mrs Rogers is mainly concentrating on homeschooling daughter Amelie, aged eight, during the afternoons, but she said she can open up the deli for anyone who prefers to visit then.
The deli is also currently offering free takeaway teas and coffees to emergency services and delivery drivers.
There are also full social distancing and hygiene measures in place at all times, with only two customers allowed at a time and requirements to wear a face covering and use hand sanitiser.
The deli, which specialises in over 50 types of cheese and homemade cakes, sausage rolls and Scotch eggs, was officially opened by Central Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter in August.
It was launched during the first lockdown to help locals by stocking hard-to-find items, such as flour, sugar and yeast, but proved so popular the couple decided to make it a permanent fixture.
The deli offers a bespoke gift and picnic hamper service, and Mrs Rogers said there had been a lot of demand for this recently, both over Christmas and with people ordering hampers as gifts to mark birthdays and other special occasions in lockdown.
As well as the deli, the pub is serving pizza and burger takeaways on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, which need to be pre-ordered for contactless collection.
For more information on protective shopping or to book a slot, visit the Grundisburgh Dog deli's website, search for Grundisburgh Dog Deli on Facebook or Instagram, or call Eilir Rogers on 07540995855.