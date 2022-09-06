Guardtech chairman Ray Wheeler and marketing manager Joe Shackley as the firm looks forward to a host of shows - Credit: Simon Hadley

A manufacturing firm specialising in creating cleanrooms for a number of sectors is eyeing overseas expansion as it exhibits at a series of international shows.

Haverhill-based Guardtech Group will be in Galway for Medical Technology Ireland from September 21 to 22 , then SEHTA 2022 International MedTech Expo & Conference at the Hilton London Tower Bridge hotel on 13 October 13.

After that, the company will be in Frankfurt for the Cleanzone trade fair on November 23 to 24 before heading to the Cleanroom Technology Conference in Singapore on December 6 to 7.

Marketing manager Joe Shackley, who will be attending some of the events, said it had been a very busy year.

“We’re buzzing to get back out there,” he said. “We’ve had such a blast this year attending so many shows, from Medical Technology and Making Pharmaceuticals at the beginning of the year, to Med-Tech Expo, Scientific Laboratories Show & Conference and some great Medilink events, too.

“We’re delighted to on the bill at Cleanroom Technology Singapore, having enjoyed their Birmingham Conference for many years now, so it’s set to be a really fun, and hopefully fruitful, few months of networking to take us towards the new year.”

New commercial manager Andrew Cressey will be at the shows, alongside commercial director Mark Wheeler and Mr Shackley. The firm said it was hoping to meet lots of potential new clients, as well as some familiar faces from the life sciences sector.

"I’ve been creating cleanrooms for some time now, but this will be my first experience of showing clients what we can do for them at an exhibition,” said Mr Cressey.

“We’ve got a really nice energy on the commercial team and I’m looking forward to sharing our diverse catalogue of cleanroom products and services with delegates at the coming shows.”