Town to get 'flexible' round-the-clock gym next month
A 24-hour gym is set to open in Bury St Edmunds before Christmas in a unit that has been empty for years.
The Gym Group is expanding into the market town with its offer of "low cost" and "no contract" fitness.
The gym at the former PC World unit at Robert Boby Retail Park will be the company's third in Suffolk, following its branches in Ipswich and Lowestoft.
The Gym Group is investing more than £1million in its west Suffolk gym, which will have nearly 150 pieces of kit, and the new site is creating 15 full-time jobs.
Darren Wilks, manager of The Gym in Bury St Edmunds, said he was "really excited" about the gym opening, adding it would be "a great addition to the town".
He said: "Our business model is to make fitness affordable, flexible and accessible for everybody, which is why it's great to offer it in areas like this that don't have a gym of that nature."
He is pleased with the number of people who have already signed up for the new gym, which currently has a pre-opening offer of £9.99 for a month.
There is also free parking for customers at the site, which is near Halfords and Waitrose supermarket.
Mr Wilks said he was keen to build up connections with local businesses and charities, adding becoming part of the community is very much their goal.
"I'm overwhelmed with how positive the reception is," said Mr Wilks. "Bury St Edmunds is such a lovely community."
He added: "To see Bury St Edmunds thriving the way it is right now is great and the addition of the gym to the town is only going to help matters. We are very good on partnering with local businesses."
The gym was granted planning permission in July and work is underway to get it ready for opening in December.
There will be areas for free weights, cardio, group exercise classes and more.
Mr Wilks, from Ipswich, stressed the gym would be regularly cleaned, throughout the day and night.
"We are very Covid aware," he added.
Through the app customers can also see how busy the company's gyms are.
Also, from a health and safety point of view, there will always be a member of staff onsite.
