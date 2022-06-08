Business park plans set for refusal by council?

Land at Cobbolds Farm, on Ipswich Road, Hadleigh, which is subject to plans for a business park. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a new business park near Hadleigh aimed at helping existing firms to grow and new ones to start are under threat with planners saying the scheme should be refused.

The project, which would cover more than 6,000 square metres, has been proposed for land at Cobbold's Farm, Ipswich Road, Hadleigh.

Developers say the plans would provide new employment opportunities for Hadleigh and allow businesses to relocate and grow, but planning officers are concerned the scheme would harm the character of the countryside.

The location of the proposed business park is close to Hadleigh, seen on the left. - Credit: Google Maps

A planning officer's report, set to be presented to councillors at next week's (June 15) Babergh planning committee recommends that the plans be refused.

The report says: "The proposal is outside of any built-up area boundary and is in a countryside location and in addition, the site does not form part of any strategic employment land allocation nor is it considered the growth or extension of an existing rural business.

"The introduction of new built-form, in the shape of various employment use buildings and associated commercial activity, will introduce alien elements into the landscape with the effect of harming the character of the countryside.

"Furthermore, the introduction of significant development in this location would extend undesirable ribbon development along the A1071, potentially extending the urban area beyond the built-up boundary of Hadleigh very visibly from a main route into and out of the town from and to the countryside."

However, Artisan planning and development consultants said: "The site will provide much-needed employment land and new business floorspace designed to meet the needs of business in the 21st century.

"Much interest has been shown in the site to date from end occupiers, primarily from those with businesses already established in Hadleigh but with no room for growth or with outmoded premises in their present location.

"Hadleigh has a lot of stock on industrial estates where buildings were erected some 50 years ago.

"The accommodation needs of modern businesses have changed considerably in that time and this is what the Cobbold's Farm Business Park proposal seeks to address and deliver.

"Existing business in Hadleigh can relocate and continue to grow but the site will also attract new business both providing new employment opportunities in Hadleigh."