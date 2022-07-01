Plans for employment land in Suffolk town ready for next stage

An artist’s impressions of the how the employment land could be developed. - Credit: Babergh District Council

A project that could bring 50 new jobs to Hadleigh will move to the next stage, if plans to sell off part of the land are agreed by Babergh District Council.

The land would be sold for retail/roadside use to fund wider development.

If the scheme, located on the A1071, at Ipswich Road, is agreed the project would create 10 light industrial or workspace units.

It's hoped that the development would create around 50 full-time jobs and provide grow-on space for small businesses.

The 1.5-acre site was acquired as part of an S106 agreement with Persimmon Homes, which is building 57 homes at the nearby development scheme.

Babergh District Council leader and cabinet member for economic growth, councillor John Ward said: “We know there is demand for new employment land in Hadleigh and this scheme will not only address this need but will also create a range of employment and training opportunities."



