Published: 7:00 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020

The closure of the Hadleigh TSB has been confirmed in May, despite attempts by the town council, the mayor and other figures to delay the decision. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

TSB has confirmed there are “no plans” to reconsider the closure of its Hadleigh branch in less than six months, despite a campaign to save the town’s only remaining bank.

The Hadleigh branch of TSB will close in May, meaning there will no longer be a physical bank in the town. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

The TSB in Hadleigh High Street will close on May 6 next year as part of sweeping changes to the bank which will see 900 job cuts and around 64 branches closed.

The mayor of Hadleigh, who was supported by south Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, Babergh District Council and Suffolk County Council, has been campaigning to halt its closure, warning it would be “an error” to get rid of it.

MORE: Mayor fights to save town’s final bank from closureHowever, TSB is adamant that the decision will not be changed or delayed, and they will not be providing any part time facilities such as a mobile bank.

A TSB spokesman confirmed: “The decision to close our Hadleigh branch was not taken lightly and came after extensive, detailed consideration. We do not currently have plans to reconsider that decision.”

The Hadleigh branch has insufficient numbers of customers who regularly use the site, with less than 40 customers who regularly visit.

Frank Minns, Hadleigh’s mayor, said the closure will be a “big blow” to the town, which comes at a difficult time.

He said: “TSB told me the closing process has already begun and there is no chance of a delay, while a mobile bank is not justifiable here.

“There is no changing their minds and I fear we have come to the end of the road, which is a great pity.”

They are strengthened in their decision by the fact that the government has declined to intervene to protect rural banking infrastructure.

However, there is a glimmer of hope as TSB is negotiating with the Post Office to add to the facilities offered at the branch.

Mr Minns added: “The one crumb of comfort is that when the existing bank staff are dispersed to other branches, it will be possible to ring the relevant branch and speak to the person whose face you used to see behind the glass at the counter – the detail of who goes where has yet to be settled.”

Mr Minns said he is worried that this news will not get to those who need it most – those without access to the internet – and wants people to spread the message to those in the community.

“I feel like they are being left behind,” said Mr Minns. “They are not being thought of and I am really sorry that this is happening.”

The bank is due to close its doors for good on May 6 2021.