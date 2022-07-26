Halifax confirms closure of Stowmarket branch later this year

The Halifax branch in Stowmarket is closing in November - Credit: Archant

Halifax has confirmed its Stowmarket branch in the town centre will close in the autumn.

The bank, which is owned by the Bank of Scotland, has said the Ipswich Street branch is shutting down on November 7.

Confirming the closure, Halifax said bank transactions in Stowmarket fell by more than 63% between 2017 and 2022.

It comes after HSBC revealed earlier this year its Stowmarket branch was to close in August.

Barclays also closed its bank in the mid Suffolk town last year.

The branch is in Ipswich Street in Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

A Halifax spokesman said: "Visits to our Stowmarket branch have fallen over recent years, as many customers now choose to bank in different ways.

"When the branch closes in November, customers can continue to bank with us at the Post Office on Ipswich Street and can access cash at a number of free ATMs nearby."