Suffolk woman crowned the UK's best digger driver

A 27-year-old woman from Bentley has been named the best digger driver in the country – beating her dad and brother to scoop the prize.

Hannah Jarman won the award at the UK Plant Operators Magazine’s competition and received £10,000.

She was up against 37 other competitors, including her dad Mark, who finished second, and her brother Lewis.

The competition involved various skills tests while controlling a 21-tonne excavator to check the technique and competence of the competitors.

Hannah with the winner’s cheque at UK Construction Plant Operator of the Year competition 2022 - Credit: Contributed

Hannah said: “As they say, when you get one Jarman, you get all three, so in my eyes, all three of us are winners, as without the two supporting me so much I don’t think I would have ever gone through with being a machine driver.

“They have taught me everything I know, and I will forever be grateful to both of them”.

Hannah started out as a receptionist at East Anglian Civil Engineering Contractors at Breheny Civil Engineering seven years ago after completing an apprenticeship in construction but quickly realised that working on sites as a digger driver is what she really enjoys.

She is following in the track marks of her grandfather and dad, who has driven diggers for 37 years, the same as his dad.

Hannah and her family work as digger drivers - Credit: Contributed

She even met her fiancé on site, where he is also a plant operator.

Hannah and her brother Lewis said that they would like to open their own contracting digger company one day.

The Jarman siblings share videos of their work on social media, where they are followed by thousands of followers.

Hannah’s aim is now to promote civil engineering and get other women into the profession.

She has already visited colleges and career days to talk about her experience and inspire others.