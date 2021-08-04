Haverhill firm goes into liquidation with just £2.42 in the bank

Published: 7:30 AM August 4, 2021

Haverhill firm MATCAS has gone into liquidation with just £2.42 in the bank

A Haverhill-based building firm has gone into liquidation owing more than £50,000 — with just £2.42 in the bank.

MATCAS — a firm which originally operated heavy machinery in the construction industry, before moving on to become a car wash — appointed liquidators from Cooper Young on July 19.

According to documents filed with Companies House the firm owed £50,758.58 to creditors when it went under.

MATCAS's largest creditor was Barclays Bank, which was left on the hook for £50,000.

But Zafar Iqbal, partner at liquidators Cooper Young, said there was no chance of creditors seeing a return on their funds "unless our investigations into affairs of the company discover any assets or receivables".

He added: "According to the director’s statement of affairs dated July 5 2021, the cash at bank was £2.42.

"It is right to say the company was negatively affected by poor economic trading conditions driven by the Covid-19 crisis, and also had an adverse impact of IR35 regulations."

According to the government website IR35 regulations govern how much tax contractors pay.