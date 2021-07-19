Campaign launched to help 'devastated' cultural and heritage sector
- Credit: Paul Geater
A campaign has been launched urging people to return to East Anglia's cultural and heritage institutions, after the pandemic devastated the industry.
Head East is a campaign celebrating culture and arts in the East of England, aimed at bringing tourists and day-trippers back to attractions throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.
It has been funded to the tune of "several hundred-thousand pounds" and will produce short films and advertising campaigns for various attractions.
According to data used to inform the campaign, nearly 7,000 people are employed in East Anglia's cultural economy and the sector had been growing until the pandemic hit.
Between 2015 and spring 2020, the sector had grown by £38million - employing nearly a quarter more people than it had in 2020.
However, when the pandemic hit, it shrank by 28% in terms of its contribution to the economy.
Chris Starkie, chief executive of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership - which is spearheading the campaign - said: "Arts, culture and heritage taken together are really important part of what makes Suffolk and Norfolk special and distinct.
"But they're also really important , economic drivers."
Mr Starkie said the campaign is aimed both at people in East Anglia and the wider country.
He said: "Sometimes I think, living in Suffolk — it's great place, but we don't always appreciate what's on our doorstep."