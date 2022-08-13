Boomtime for ice cream sellers thanks to the hot weather

Sunny weather on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Grace King (4) and Eve King (4)(right) enjoy an ice-cream. - Credit: Archant

Ice cream shops around Suffolk are busier than usual for the summer months despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Coastal cafés especially are reporting an increase in the number of customers due to the heatwave that started on Thursday and is going to last till Sunday.

Friends Gemma Sims and Wendy Cracknal enjoy an ice cream - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The temperatures are going to soar to 32C in parts of Suffolk.

Jessie Fotherby, the owner of The Little Ice Cream Company, said: “Our seafront businesses are much busier nowadays.

“Felixstowe coast is much more family-oriented during the heatwave.”

at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ms Fotherby said that the sea breeze and a fan help manage high temperatures.

The Little Ice Cream Company’s bestseller is now the refreshing lemon-lime-mint sorbet.

Sister and brother Lola and Freddie at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August - Credit: Charlotte Bond

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, energy experts say that our bills could rise to £4,538 in January and peak at £5,277 in April.

Even though UK families worry about rising prices, they still want to enjoy their time out during the hot summer weather.

Here are seven great places to enjoy afternoon tea by the Suffolk coast.

Gwen Smith and Jill Coutts at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather - Credit: Charlotte Bond



