News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Boomtime for ice cream sellers thanks to the hot weather

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 6:30 AM August 13, 2022
Sunny weather on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Grace King (4) and Eve King (4)(right) enjoy an ice-

Sunny weather on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Grace King (4) and Eve King (4)(right) enjoy an ice-cream. - Credit: Archant

Ice cream shops around Suffolk are busier than usual for the summer months despite the cost-of-living crisis. 

Coastal cafés especially are reporting an increase in the number of customers due to the heatwave that started on Thursday and is going to last till Sunday. 

Friends Gemma Sims and Wendy Cracknal enjoy an icecream in Felixstowe PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Friends Gemma Sims and Wendy Cracknal enjoy an ice cream - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The temperatures are going to soar to 32C in parts of Suffolk. 

Jessie Fotherby, the owner of The Little Ice Cream Company, said: “Our seafront businesses are much busier nowadays. 

“Felixstowe coast is much more family-oriented during the heatwave.” 

at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ms Fotherby said that the sea breeze and a fan help manage high temperatures. 

The Little Ice Cream Company’s bestseller is now the refreshing lemon-lime-mint sorbet. 

Sister and brother Lola and Freddie at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARL

Sister and brother Lola and Freddie at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August - Credit: Charlotte Bond

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, energy experts say that our bills could rise to £4,538 in January and peak at £5,277 in April

Even though UK families worry about rising prices, they still want to enjoy their time out during the hot summer weather. 

Here are seven great places to enjoy afternoon tea by the Suffolk coast. 

Gwen Smith and Jill Coutts at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gwen Smith and Jill Coutts at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather - Credit: Charlotte Bond


Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Travellers have pitched up in Aldeburgh

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of the 70 homes plan for Grundisburgh

Suffolk villagers say 70 homes development creating 'dust storm'

Dominic Bareham

person
Nettie Finch had traumatic experience at Felixstowe beach when a huge wave swept up the beach and en

'He'd be dead' - mum's terror after wave drags her and baby down beach

Abygail Fossett

person
Beach at Walton on the naze

Updated

Woman in her 80s dies after being pulled from the sea

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon