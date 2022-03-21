Suffolk's Hengrave Hall named among best wedding venues in the UK

Hengrave Hall is a Tudor manor house outside Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Suffolk wedding venue near Bury St Edmunds has been named among the best in the country.

Hengrave Hall, a Grade I-listed Tudor manor house built in the 16th century, ranked seventh in Brindley Group's list of the UK's top wedding venues.

The list creates an overall score based on Google rating, on-site accommodation, parking, average maximum temperature in wedding season and average monthly rainfall in wedding season.

Hengrave Hall, which is just outside of Bury St Edmunds, is set in 350 acres of formal gardens, orchards and countryside.

On its website, Hengrave Hall says it has "been lovingly restored, complete with its own private church steps away from the main house, providing the most romantic wedding & events venue in East Anglia".

Also in Brindley Group's study, the East of England was revealed to be the best region in the country to get married in – with South Farm in Cambridge the number one destination overall.