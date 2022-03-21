News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk's Hengrave Hall named among best wedding venues in the UK

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:42 AM March 21, 2022
Hengrave Hall is a Tudor manor house outside Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk

Hengrave Hall is a Tudor manor house outside Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Suffolk wedding venue near Bury St Edmunds has been named among the best in the country.

Hengrave Hall, a Grade I-listed Tudor manor house built in the 16th century, ranked seventh in Brindley Group's list of the UK's top wedding venues. 

The dining area in Hengrave Hall in Suffolk

The dining area in Hengrave Hall in Suffolk - Credit: citizenside.com

The list creates an overall score based on Google rating, on-site accommodation, parking, average maximum temperature in wedding season and average monthly rainfall in wedding season.

Hengrave Hall, which is just outside of Bury St Edmunds, is set in 350 acres of formal gardens, orchards and countryside.

On its website, Hengrave Hall says it has "been lovingly restored, complete with its own private church steps away from the main house, providing the most romantic wedding & events venue in East Anglia".

Also in Brindley Group's study, the East of England was revealed to be the best region in the country to get married in – with South Farm in Cambridge the number one destination overall.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The man died after an accident at Mendlesham Airstrip, Suffolk police confirmed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jostling for the ball in the penalty area at Oxford.

Oxford United vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Poacher's Pocket in Saxmundham and one of the burgers from its takeaway menu

Food and Drink

'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu

Tom Swindles

person
CJ Green, Mark Ashton, Emma Ratzer, Olly Magnus, Beth Mosley, Charlie Jardine

Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon