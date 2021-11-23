CGI of the new Hermes Parcelnet (right) and speculative warehouses being built at Suffolk Park - Credit: Jaynic

Parcel carrier Hermes Parcelnet is set to operate out of a 76,000sq ft warehouse off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds after the scheme got the thumbs up from planners.

Developer Jaynic has secured permission for the Hermes building at Suffolk Park and for a much larger speculative warehouse build spanning 160,000sq ft beside it.

It says there is strong occupier demand in the region, and it will go ahead with building the warehouses through contractor Parkway "imminently" with a view to completing the work by August 2022.

The buildings form part of phase three of the 2.3m sq ft Suffolk Park development.

Jaynic development director Ben Oughton said: “We pre-let the 76,000 sq ft unit to Hermes earlier in the year. This shows the strong and sustained demand at Suffolk Park over the last couple of years for a range of sizes."

Julie Baird, director for planning and growth at West Suffolk Council, said: "We are proud that our vision and our work to invest in and secure the infrastructure and the land for the allocation at Suffolk Park is continuing to attract and create new employment opportunities here in West Suffolk.

"The Suffolk ark allocation was always intended to cater for a range of employment types such as company headquarters, logistics operations and units for start-up and small businesses as well as a strong mix of skilled jobs. We are seeing these coming forward, which is good news for the people of West Suffolk.”

Suffolk Park is already home to Weerts Group (Skechers), MH Star UK Ltd, Unipart Logistics, Treatt, Sealey and The East of England Ambulance Trust which together occupy nearly 1.75m sq ft of space.

Bury St Edmunds provides bases for a range of production and distribution occupiers including major national operators such as M H Star UK Ltd, Unipart, Sealey, Greene King, British Sugar, Century Logistics, Treatt, Atalian Servest, Mizkan and Taylor Wimpey.



