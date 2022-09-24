News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic village pub on the hunt for new landlord

Owen Sennitt

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:00 PM September 24, 2022
Wendy Green and her sister own the Bell Inn in Kersey.

The Bell Inn in Kersey is on the hunt for a new landlord to take over the reins

Have you ever dreamed of running your own pub?

The Bell Inn in picturesque Kersey is on the hunt for a new landlord to take over the reins at this historic Suffolk boozer.

The "charming" Grade II listed tavern is believed to have been built 650 years ago and is brimming with character.

It was previously run by sisters Janet Woollard and Wendy Gray, who had been in charge for seven years until they stepped down in October 2021.

The pub is owned by the Stonegate group, one of the largest management companies in the country.

A Stonegate spokesman said: "This would ideally suit an experienced publican with the skills and capability to drive this business forward and maximise the destination dining trade.

"It would also be an ideal opportunity for a couple or family, with a food business background."

The Kersey Splash is one of the most picture perfects parts of Suffolk

The Kersey Splash is one of the most picture perfects parts of Suffolk

The Bell Inn is within sight of the well-known Kersey Splash, a near-permanent puddle that sits upon the road, providing beautiful reflections of the picture-postcard village. 


