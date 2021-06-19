News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Historic Walberswick Bell Inn closes for one week

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:01 PM June 19, 2021   
The Bell Inn at Walberswick will reopen on June 26.

The Bell Inn at Walberswick will reopen on June 26. - Credit: Adnams

A 600-year-old pub has had to close for a week because a number of its team are having to self-isolate.

The Bell Inn at Walberswick issued a message to its customers saying they were "really sorry" for any disruption this may cause, but they don’t have enough people to run the pub "to our usual great standards" over the next few days. 

Yesterday's  message said: "We’ve taken the unfortunate decision to temporarily close The Bell, reopening on Saturday 26th June, because a number of our team have been contacted by NHS Test & Trace and told to self-isolate.

"These teammates are all fine and probably already bored and frustrated with having to stay at home."

The pub reassured customers that this doesn't affect people who have visited over the past few days.

You may also want to watch:

The Bell Inn website says the Adnams pub is 600 years old and is situated on the village green, in the heart of picturesque Walberswick.

Walberswick beach.

Walberswick beach. - Credit: Archant

The footbridge connecting Southwold and Walberswick is to close for three months this summer, raising concerns that it will damage coastal businesses as they try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.


