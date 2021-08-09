Holiday bookings in Suffolk for 2022 already soaring

Published: 6:00 AM August 9, 2021

Aldeburgh beach - one of the many attractions for people holidaying in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Summer holidays in East Anglia are being snapped up for 2022, with a rise of 60% on bookings before Covid - while one Suffolk agency says it has seen an 80% rise.

Tourism bosses and holiday companies are welcoming the staycation rush, which they say will boost the region's economy.

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East Anglia - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England, said: "Pre-bookings for 2022 are up more than 60% on 2019, pre-Covid.

"While a lot of people want to go abroad for guaranteed sun, those who holiday in the UK are booking up early."

He added: "This is really encouraging news for the sector. If people are booking accommodation, then we know there will be lots of secondary spend, for instance on day trips, on food and drink and in attractions, so the industry benefits across the board.

"Even with the return of foreign travel, it suggests that some people have rediscovered the joys of a break in the UK and have decided to keep doing it.

"For others, it means that they’ve secured the accommodation they want now, rather than facing disappointment later on.

"Either way, it bodes well for tourism in 2022 and hopefully means a quick return to pre-Covid figures for the sector, in terms of visitor numbers and spend."

Abi Charter, marketing manager of Best of Suffolk - Credit: Best of Suffolk

Holiday lettings company Best of Suffolk, which was recently acquired by Sykes Holiday Cottages, has seen a rush of bookings for holidays in 2022.

Marketing manager Abi Charter said: "Our bookings for 2022 are about 80% up on where they were for this summer at this point last year.

"I think there are several factors in that - people who have not considered a holiday here in the past have had such a good time that they want to come back and there is a lot of return business."

She said the fact that there was likely to still be uncertainty about foreign holidays was also a factor.

"We have a number of people who have booked next year's holiday with us while they are staying here at the moment. We always send an email inviting our guests to book again for next year as they prepare to go home - that has been particularly successful this year."

Ms Charter said many were booking ahead so they had something to look forward to once they returned home.