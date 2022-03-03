Pub plans homes, holiday cabins and farm shop

A hybrid planning application has been submitted by landlords at The Brewers Arms for holiday lets, a farm shop, refurbishments as well as seven homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted for a development that includes five holiday cabins at The Brewers Arms, near Polstead.

A hybrid planning application has been submitted to Babergh District Council, by the landlords of The Brewers Arms, with plans for seven homes, five holiday let cabins, a farm shop and improvements to the pub.

The Brewers Arms is located in the hamlet of Bower House Tye, Polstead.

Planning documents say the holiday lets will "serve a growing rural need", with money spent by visitors helping to support local businesses including the pub, as well as providing up to five jobs.

It is proposed that the lets will operate for 11 months of the year.

A potential further five jobs would be created by the farm shop, whilst the alterations to the pub "would enhance the experiential quality of the public house, by enabling an improved outdoor dining area, which would enable more covers to be provided".

The application added: "This will strengthen the business, and improve the public house offering for which it is locally renowned."

It is anticipated that these refurbishments would provide another four jobs.

Seven homes, two of which have been earmarked for affordable housing, are also proposed. Planning documents say this "would enable the public house to be protected for years to come."

A range of sustainability measures, including air/ground source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points, and solar energy technology are incorporated in the plans.

The planning statement, prepared by Wilkinson Planning, said: "This scheme would offer a suitably scaled in-demand tourism and employment use which would enhance the commercial strength of the public house.

"The development would create employment opportunities through the construction phase, and will enhance the spending power of the settlement through increased population.

"Local services will be supported through occupation, which will enhance the economic vitality of the The Brewers Arms Public House. The overriding principle of this scheme is to subsidise the public house in a proportionate and measured manner.

"The proposal would protect existing jobs whilst providing more through a strengthened commercial offering."

A decision on the plans has a deadline of May 31.