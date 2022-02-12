News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Holiday lodge plan not heard due to 'errors in the report'

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 8:00 AM February 12, 2022
Stonham Barns is a family complex filled with a variety of attractions and activities and may be get

Stonham barns site entrance. - Credit: Google Maps

A 18-holiday lodge development at Stonham Barns was not heard due to "errors" in a planning report. 

The application at the tourist attraction had been recommended for refusal by planning officers ahead of Mid Suffolk District Council's planning control committee on Wednesday.

Committee members were informed that the application would not be heard due to errors in the report, of which an updated version will be presented to the committee at a later date.

The project had raised concerns with Stonham Aspal Parish Council, who objected to the plans, saying that it would "overload local facilities".

The parish council added: "Traffic from these additional holiday units along with the proposed camping site would add to the traffic exiting from the site into a 60mph (50mph) stretch of road which is already a hazard."

Crowfield Parish Council also objected, calling the plans "an ugly and creeping development."

The planning statement for the project, put together by Phil Cobbold Planning LTD, said: "The proposed development will enable the facility to improve the tourism and leisure offer at the site which in turn will provide economic, social and environmental benefits for the district in accordance with the objectives of sustainable development."

