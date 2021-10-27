News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk hospitality businesses pleased with many of Budget announcements

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:08 PM October 27, 2021    Updated: 4:12 PM October 27, 2021
Hospitality businesses in Suffolk have been responding to the budget

Hospitality businesses in Suffolk have been responding to the budget - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/ Sarah Lucy Brown

Hospitality businesses in Suffolk have been reacting to the latest Budget news. 

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig . Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Brendan Padfield said that extensions to the VAT reduction could have really helped businesses - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Brendan Padfield from the Unruly Pig, Bromeswell, said that he was pleased with changes to simplifying the duty on alcohol. 

"Thank goodness," he said. 

"This is a long overdue reform."

However, he said that he was "bitterly disappointed" by a lack of news on the extending of the VAT holiday for businesses, saying it could have helped some to keep their heads above water in what were still difficult times. 

District and town councillor Chris Mapey said he was shocked by news of the incident Picture: SARAH

Chris Mapey was pleased with changes to business rates - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Chris Mapey runs the Angel pub in Woodbridge and the Duke in Ipswich. 

He said he was particularly pleased that the Government's announcement of a new 50% business rates discount will apply in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

"The business rate reduction is really welcomed," he said. 

Mr Mapey said that he was also pleased with the changes to alcohol pricing but would be keeping a close eye on the changes and hoped that this would be passed from brewers. 

Retail
Pubs
Suffolk

