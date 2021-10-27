Published: 4:08 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM October 27, 2021

Hospitality businesses in Suffolk have been responding to the budget - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/ Sarah Lucy Brown

Hospitality businesses in Suffolk have been reacting to the latest Budget news.

Brendan Padfield said that extensions to the VAT reduction could have really helped businesses - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Brendan Padfield from the Unruly Pig, Bromeswell, said that he was pleased with changes to simplifying the duty on alcohol.

"Thank goodness," he said.

"This is a long overdue reform."

However, he said that he was "bitterly disappointed" by a lack of news on the extending of the VAT holiday for businesses, saying it could have helped some to keep their heads above water in what were still difficult times.

Chris Mapey was pleased with changes to business rates - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Chris Mapey runs the Angel pub in Woodbridge and the Duke in Ipswich.

He said he was particularly pleased that the Government's announcement of a new 50% business rates discount will apply in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

"The business rate reduction is really welcomed," he said.

Mr Mapey said that he was also pleased with the changes to alcohol pricing but would be keeping a close eye on the changes and hoped that this would be passed from brewers.