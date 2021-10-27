Suffolk hospitality businesses pleased with many of Budget announcements
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/ Sarah Lucy Brown
Hospitality businesses in Suffolk have been reacting to the latest Budget news.
Brendan Padfield from the Unruly Pig, Bromeswell, said that he was pleased with changes to simplifying the duty on alcohol.
"Thank goodness," he said.
"This is a long overdue reform."
However, he said that he was "bitterly disappointed" by a lack of news on the extending of the VAT holiday for businesses, saying it could have helped some to keep their heads above water in what were still difficult times.
You may also want to watch:
Chris Mapey runs the Angel pub in Woodbridge and the Duke in Ipswich.
He said he was particularly pleased that the Government's announcement of a new 50% business rates discount will apply in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
Most Read
- 1 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
- 2 Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?
- 3 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
- 4 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 5 Controversial north Essex village homes plan set for go-ahead
- 6 Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
- 7 'It was a bit of a heavy weight' - Cook on Evans, Morsy and the Town captaincy
- 8 Hundreds of calls, fighting off interest, a health scare and a missing man - how Town signed match-winner Celina this summer
- 9 'It was gut wrenching' - Mum's Covid message after son, 12, hospitalised
- 10 Felixstowe to get £1million 'beach village' with new attractions
"The business rate reduction is really welcomed," he said.
Mr Mapey said that he was also pleased with the changes to alcohol pricing but would be keeping a close eye on the changes and hoped that this would be passed from brewers.