Survey finds 1 in 10 homes preparing to use real fires to save on heating

A Suffolk councillor has slammed the government as new research finds one in ten UK households plan to use real fires instead of central heating in a bid to save on bills this winter.

A study conducted by insurer Aviva found a tenth of adults said they plan to light fires or stoves in their homes more often to avoid soaring costs.

The news comes as millions prepare to see their energy bills rise by 80% in October after Ofgem confirmed it will increase its price cap for the average home from £1,971 to £3,549.

Andrew Stringer, leader of the opposition at Suffolk County Council and Green party councillor, said: "You can't blame people for trying to seek less expensive ways to heat themselves.

"But this shows a failure of government and is a grade A indicator that we have not prepared for this.

"We should have insulated our homes and we should have gone down the renewable energy route.

"The government failed to do what needed to be done."

Concerns have been raised regarding property safety as the study showed three out of five residents who plan to light real fires this autumn are ignoring some necessary precautions.

Only 37% of fire users ensure their chimney is swept annually, while a similar proportion said they check whether fuel is suitable for their fire or stove.

Just 41% said they make certain their chimney is not blocked or capped off, according to a survey.

The study also showed that 92% of people in the UK are looking for alternative ways to keep themselves warm as they seek to reduce bills.

Hannah Davidson, senior household underwriting manager for Aviva, said: “It is a real concern that people could be putting so much at risk by not taking simple fire safety steps.

“Homes, possessions and sadly lives can be put in jeopardy if chimneys are capped or aren’t swept properly – or the wrong type of fuel is used.

“We’d urge people to take action now to make sure fireplaces and stoves are safe and suitable if people plan to use them this year.

“It’s understandable that people are looking for alternative ways to heat their properties, but it’s vital that people put a few checks in place first, to enjoy the warmth and comfort of a real fire without worry.”