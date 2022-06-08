How shipping firm is keeping supply chains moving

Promotion

You probably check your car now and again to ensure it’s in good working order – but how about your supply chain? Do you check it’s working as it should? Maybe you review it to ensure you’re not paying more tax than you need to?

Cory Brothers, an international shipping company headquartered in Ipswich, provides a dedicated customs clearance service as part of its full range of logistics solutions – covering customs documentation, declaration, processes and formalities to ensure your supply chain works how you need it to.

The company also provides a free health check – alongside expert knowledge and 180 years of trading history and experience – which can save you money and keep you compliant with the law.

As an island nation, the UK trades very successfully with the rest of the world for all types of imports and exports. Like many other countries, the UK is not self-sufficient in food production – importing around 48% of the total food consumed. Therefore, as a food-trading nation, the UK relies on both imports and a thriving agricultural sector to feed itself and drive economic growth. Cory Brothers specialises in food and drink imports and exports worldwide.

Cory Brothers has a presence at all major UK ports - Credit: Mike Bowden



During the peak of the recent pandemic, you may have noticed that supply chain and logistics were very much in the spotlight. Many reports focused on whether goods could reach shop shelves – maybe less so on whether the same goods arrived into the UK in good time. Not just the all-important loo roll!

Adam Rake, general manager (logistics) at Cory Brothers, is in charge of the logistics division’s customs clearance activities for imports and exports. A natural “people person”, he has spent 21 years in the customs industry and is driven by customer satisfaction.

“No two days are the same in the busy customs department of Cory Brothers,” said Adam. “Our growing book of customers provide the team with a colourful assortment of different commodities and requirements.

“Each customer is treated the same; with high regard, understanding and clear communication. Our customers really value account ownership with 'no disasters & no fireworks'. For us, it’s just about getting the job done.”

Cory Brothers offers a well-rounded service based on its customers’ wants and needs – providing seven-day cover and a shift system, along with a single point of contact for account management. With offices throughout the UK, the company’s joined-up knowledge is always a huge benefit to customers. Staff are constantly learning and gathering technical insights from teams at all UK ports – and on all modes of transport.

Adam Rake, general manager (logistics) at Cory Brothers - Credit: Mike Bowden



The business specialises in many commodities including food and drink – dealing with the UK’s leading supermarket and the largest UK-owned worldwide telecommunications business, not to mention the local organic grocery importer. Offering unitised, frozen, bulk, tanker, projects and lots more, there are only a few commodities Cory Brothers does not deal with including firearms, nuclear materials, livestock, fur and endangered species.

It offers a bespoke service with highly-specified and detailed processing, governed by a heavily regulated legal framework.

“Your supply chain is very important to us too,” said Adam. “To keep it flowing, the customs clearance must be right. It needs to be prepared, carefully declared and correctly worked. We are trusted by major world brands, as well as local low-volume importers and exporters.

“We’re cutting away the industry jargon and making the processes easier for everyone to understand. This year is our 180th anniversary; our longevity is mostly due to providing a service that people value and come back to for more.”



Whether you’re seeking a long-term partner to look after your supply chain and customs clearance, or you’re starting out and require some qualified advice, Cory Brothers provides a fuss-free service. For a free supply chain health check, get in touch at logistics@corybrothers.com

For more information, visit www.corybrothers.com or follow Cory Brothers on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.