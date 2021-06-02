Enter the Suffolk Business Awards now

Published: 9:00 AM June 2, 2021

After a difficult year for business the end is in sight and, writes business editor Richard Porritt, now is the time to celebrate hard-won successes.

Blimey – what a year?!

It gives me huge pleasure to be able to open the Suffolk Business Awards for nominations.

And (whisper it) we are hopeful that this year we can do the ceremony in person.

The past 18 months have been extraordinary. There has been blood, sweat and plenty of tears along the way.

But there has also been an incredible amount of rousing stories, tales of innovation, invention and old-fashioned hard graft.

It is those attributes which have always spawned successful businesses.

Business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

But during the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns everything had to happen all at once - and for months on end.

Very sadly many perfectly decent firms have gone to the wall. Their failure, in almost all circumstances, was unavoidable.

But those that have survived – whether through an imaginative pivot or a bold move – will, I am certain, build towards a stronger future because of the struggle.

You and your businesses were there for everyone during the most terrifying peacetime period in the recent history of this proud, robust region.

The East of England hails you all. Each and every person from the CEOs to the sales staff, the drivers to the directors. You refused to be beaten.

And now is the time to reflect on that. To celebrate.

Last year’s online event was a huge success. But not having a physical ceremony allowed us to press reset and have a rethink.

So this year is going to be better than ever. We have new branding. And some refreshed categories. Thanks to all our sponsors because without them we would not be able to recognise the incredible feats of businesses across Suffolk.

The nominations are open NOW. So pick a category – or a few – and get your entries in. My team and I cannot wait to hear your stories.

You have got until August 15 to sort you entries and following that the robust judging process will take place. The finalists will be announced on October 20.

And – cross all of your fingers – we cannot wait to welcome those who are nominated to Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Thursday November 18.

You should be very proud of everything you’ve achieved. What better way than to raise a glass, or two, with other businesses leaders in the autumn?

And hopefully we can put the travails of the pandemic behind us and start looking forward to a brighter future.

To find out more and enter click here.



