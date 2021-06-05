Revealed: The secret code you need to get a free pint of beer

Published: 11:56 AM June 5, 2021

Greene King pubs are offerring free prints on the first day of the Euros - Credit: Greene King

You can claim a free pint of beer when you visit a Greene King pub in Suffolk on June 11 - the day the Euros get underway - with this secret phrase.

The Bury St Edmunds-based brewer is offering a free pint of their pale ale brew, Ice Breaker, in pubns across Suffolk and Essex on day one of the UEFA European Football Championship.

To get your free pint, tell bar staff at certain pubs - including the Royal George in Ipswich and Spread Eagle in Bury St Edmunds - the phrase: "Your home of pub sport".

Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport!"

Visit the Greene King Euros hub to book for table service during the Euros tournament.

The Suffolk and north Essex pubs offering a free pint are:

You may also want to watch:

Bull, Newmarket

Cock & Pye, Ipswich

Man on the Moon, Ipswich

Thrasher, Ipswich

Royal George, Ipswich

Golf Hotel, Rushmere

Farmhouse, Kesgrave

Grosvenor, Felixstowe

Punch & Judy, Ipswich

Owl & Pussycat, Felixstowe

Greengage, Bury St Edmunds

Crown, Claydon

Oak, Stowmarket

Bird in Hand, Beck Row

Half Moon, Mildenhall

Bushel, Bury St Edmunds

Dog & Partridge, Bury St Edmunds

Spread Eagle, Bury St Edmunds

Tollgate, Bury St Edmunds

Cock & Bell, Long Melford

Grapes, Bury St Edmunds

Camulodunum, Colchester

Rovers Tye, Colchester

Roaring Donkey, Holland-On-Sea

Kings Arms, Colchester