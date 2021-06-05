News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The secret code you need to get a free pint of beer

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:56 AM June 5, 2021   
Greene King pubs are offerring free prints on the first day of the Euros 

You can claim a free pint of beer when you visit a Greene King pub in Suffolk on June 11 - the day the Euros get underway - with this secret phrase.

The Bury St Edmunds-based brewer is offering a free pint of their pale ale brew, Ice Breaker, in pubns across Suffolk and Essex on day one of the UEFA European Football Championship.

To get your free pint, tell bar staff at certain pubs - including the Royal George in Ipswich and Spread Eagle in Bury St Edmunds - the phrase: "Your home of pub sport"

Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport!"

Visit the Greene King Euros hub to book for table service during the Euros tournament. 

The Suffolk and north Essex pubs offering a free pint are:

Bull, Newmarket

Cock & Pye, Ipswich    

Man on the Moon, Ipswich 

Thrasher, Ipswich     

Royal George, Ipswich    

Golf Hotel, Rushmere    

Farmhouse, Kesgrave

Grosvenor, Felixstowe

Punch & Judy,  Ipswich    

Owl & Pussycat, Felixstowe      

Greengage, Bury St Edmunds    

Crown, Claydon    

Oak, Stowmarket    

Bird in Hand, Beck Row    

Half Moon, Mildenhall    

Bushel, Bury St Edmunds   

Dog & Partridge, Bury St Edmunds    

Spread Eagle, Bury St Edmunds    

Tollgate, Bury St Edmunds    

Cock & Bell, Long Melford    

Grapes, Bury St Edmunds    

Camulodunum, Colchester

Rovers Tye, Colchester

Roaring Donkey, Holland-On-Sea

Kings Arms, Colchester

