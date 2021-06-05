Revealed: The secret code you need to get a free pint of beer
- Credit: Greene King
You can claim a free pint of beer when you visit a Greene King pub in Suffolk on June 11 - the day the Euros get underway - with this secret phrase.
The Bury St Edmunds-based brewer is offering a free pint of their pale ale brew, Ice Breaker, in pubns across Suffolk and Essex on day one of the UEFA European Football Championship.
To get your free pint, tell bar staff at certain pubs - including the Royal George in Ipswich and Spread Eagle in Bury St Edmunds - the phrase: "Your home of pub sport".
Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport!"
Visit the Greene King Euros hub to book for table service during the Euros tournament.
The Suffolk and north Essex pubs offering a free pint are:
You may also want to watch:
Bull, Newmarket
Cock & Pye, Ipswich
Most Read
- 1 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
- 2 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
- 3 Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year
- 4 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
- 5 12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm
- 6 Café and shop at 400-year-old pub building goes on sale for £75k
- 7 'There is only one aim...to get promoted' - Town sign Welsh international Evans
- 8 Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions
- 9 'All the names will go into the funnel' - Ashton explains his data-driven recruitment approach
- 10 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
Man on the Moon, Ipswich
Thrasher, Ipswich
Royal George, Ipswich
Golf Hotel, Rushmere
Farmhouse, Kesgrave
Grosvenor, Felixstowe
Punch & Judy, Ipswich
Owl & Pussycat, Felixstowe
Greengage, Bury St Edmunds
Crown, Claydon
Oak, Stowmarket
Bird in Hand, Beck Row
Half Moon, Mildenhall
Bushel, Bury St Edmunds
Dog & Partridge, Bury St Edmunds
Spread Eagle, Bury St Edmunds
Tollgate, Bury St Edmunds
Cock & Bell, Long Melford
Grapes, Bury St Edmunds
Camulodunum, Colchester
Rovers Tye, Colchester
Roaring Donkey, Holland-On-Sea
Kings Arms, Colchester