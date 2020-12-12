From Christmas pud to crackers - how to have a very local Christmas this year

Published: 6:00 AM December 12, 2020

This year, it’s more important than ever to shop local. So from your turkey to your tree, we’ve pulled together a guide to supporting independent businesses near you this Christmas.

This is only a handful of many more, so please do leave your favourites in the comments below to inspire other shoppers.

Turkey

PA Mobbs and Sons, Cratfield, pamobbs.co.uk, 01986 798340

Swiss Farm Butchers Ashbocking and Great Bromley, swissfarm.co.uk, 01473 785520 or 01206 230454

The Barn Butchery, Alder Carr Farm, thebarnbutchery.co.uk, 07468339943

Jamie's Meat Inn, Sudbury, jamiesmeatinn.co.uk 01787 311104

Vegetables

Hollow Trees Farm, Semer, hollowtrees.co.uk, 01449 741247

Maple Farm Kelsale, Saxmundham, maplefarmkelsale.co.uk, 01728 652000

Little Gems, Southwold, facebook.com/21TheMarketplaceSouthwold, 01502 722329

WA Ward Greengrocers, Debenham, facebook.com/wawardgreengrocers, 01728 860343

Cheese and crackers

Suffolk Farmhouse Cheeses, Creeting St Mary, suffolkcheese.co.uk, 01449 710458

Slate Cheese, Aldeburgh, slatecheese.co.uk, 020 3603 4736

Earsham Street Deli, Bungay, earshamstreetdeli.co.uk, 01986 894754

Wine and bubbly

Seckford Wines, Melton, seckfordwines.co.uk, 01394 446622

Giffords Hall Vineyard, Hartest, giffordshall.co.uk, 01284 830799

Valley Farm Vineyards, Wissett, valleyfarmvineyards.co.uk, 07867009967

Hampers

Suffolk Food Hall Hampers, Ipswich, suffolkfoodhall.co.uk, 01473 786610

Crowley’s of Suffolk, Campsea Ashe, crowleysofsuffolk.com, 07770990424

Alder Carr Hampers, Needham Market, aldercarrfarm.co.uk, 01449 720820

Stocking fillers

Stillwater Books, Felixstowe, stillwaterfelixstowe.co.uk, 01394 548010

The Parsley Pot, Bury St Edmunds, theparsleypot.com, 01284 760289

Vi Vi Vi Clothing and Accessories, Sudbury, facebook.com/viviviclothingandaccessories, 0774741165

Christmas tree Swann’s Nursery, Woodbridge, swannsnursery.co.uk, 01394 460127 Woolpit Nurseries, www.woolpitnurseries.co.uk 01359 240370

Church Farm Christmas Barn, Bury St Edmunds, churchfarmchristmasbarn.com, 01284 386333

Decorations

Bells of Suffolk, Bungay, bellsofsuffolk.com, 01986 894456

Snape Maltings, Snape, snapemaltings.co.uk, 01728 688303 Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham, blackthorpebarn.com, 01359 270880

Cards and wrapping paper

Lift Store Southwold, lift-store.co.uk

Jane Crick, Bury St Edmunds, janecrick.co.uk

The Unique Paper Company, Colchester, theuniquepapercompany.co.uk, 01206 242483

Christmas cakes, puddings and mince pies

Cole’s Puddings, Saffron Walden, colespuddings.com, 01799 531053

Palmers Bakery of Haughley, Palmers Bakery of Haughley on Facebook, 01449 673286

Pump Street Chocolate, Woodbridge, pumpstreetchocolate.com, 01394 459829

Marimba, Sudbury, marimbaworld.com, 01787 828199