From Christmas pud to crackers - how to have a very local Christmas this year
This year, it’s more important than ever to shop local. So from your turkey to your tree, we’ve pulled together a guide to supporting independent businesses near you this Christmas.
This is only a handful of many more, so please do leave your favourites in the comments below to inspire other shoppers.
Turkey
PA Mobbs and Sons, Cratfield, pamobbs.co.uk, 01986 798340
Swiss Farm Butchers Ashbocking and Great Bromley, swissfarm.co.uk, 01473 785520 or 01206 230454
The Barn Butchery, Alder Carr Farm, thebarnbutchery.co.uk, 07468339943
Jamie's Meat Inn, Sudbury, jamiesmeatinn.co.uk 01787 311104
Vegetables
Hollow Trees Farm, Semer, hollowtrees.co.uk, 01449 741247
Maple Farm Kelsale, Saxmundham, maplefarmkelsale.co.uk, 01728 652000
Little Gems, Southwold, facebook.com/21TheMarketplaceSouthwold, 01502 722329
WA Ward Greengrocers, Debenham, facebook.com/wawardgreengrocers, 01728 860343
Cheese and crackers
Suffolk Farmhouse Cheeses, Creeting St Mary, suffolkcheese.co.uk, 01449 710458
Slate Cheese, Aldeburgh, slatecheese.co.uk, 020 3603 4736
Earsham Street Deli, Bungay, earshamstreetdeli.co.uk, 01986 894754
Wine and bubbly
Seckford Wines, Melton, seckfordwines.co.uk, 01394 446622
Giffords Hall Vineyard, Hartest, giffordshall.co.uk, 01284 830799
Valley Farm Vineyards, Wissett, valleyfarmvineyards.co.uk, 07867009967
Hampers
Suffolk Food Hall Hampers, Ipswich, suffolkfoodhall.co.uk, 01473 786610
Crowley’s of Suffolk, Campsea Ashe, crowleysofsuffolk.com, 07770990424
Alder Carr Hampers, Needham Market, aldercarrfarm.co.uk, 01449 720820
Stocking fillers
Stillwater Books, Felixstowe, stillwaterfelixstowe.co.uk, 01394 548010
The Parsley Pot, Bury St Edmunds, theparsleypot.com, 01284 760289
Vi Vi Vi Clothing and Accessories, Sudbury, facebook.com/viviviclothingandaccessories, 0774741165
Christmas tree Swann’s Nursery, Woodbridge, swannsnursery.co.uk, 01394 460127 Woolpit Nurseries, www.woolpitnurseries.co.uk 01359 240370
Church Farm Christmas Barn, Bury St Edmunds, churchfarmchristmasbarn.com, 01284 386333
Decorations
Bells of Suffolk, Bungay, bellsofsuffolk.com, 01986 894456
Snape Maltings, Snape, snapemaltings.co.uk, 01728 688303 Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham, blackthorpebarn.com, 01359 270880
Cards and wrapping paper
Lift Store Southwold, lift-store.co.uk
Jane Crick, Bury St Edmunds, janecrick.co.uk
The Unique Paper Company, Colchester, theuniquepapercompany.co.uk, 01206 242483
Christmas cakes, puddings and mince pies
Cole’s Puddings, Saffron Walden, colespuddings.com, 01799 531053
Palmers Bakery of Haughley, Palmers Bakery of Haughley on Facebook, 01449 673286
Pump Street Chocolate, Woodbridge, pumpstreetchocolate.com, 01394 459829
Marimba, Sudbury, marimbaworld.com, 01787 828199