From Christmas pud to crackers - how to have a very local Christmas this year

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:00 AM December 12, 2020   
A limited number of households will be allowed to mix over Christmas, the government has said Pictur

A limited number of households will be allowed to mix over Christmas, the government has said Picture: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

This year, it’s more important than ever to shop local. So from your turkey to your tree, we’ve pulled together a guide to supporting independent businesses near you this Christmas.

This is only a handful of many more, so please do leave your favourites in the comments below to inspire other shoppers.

Christmas dinner

Turkey is the centrepiece of many people's Christmas dinners. - Credit: Getty Images/Monkey Business

Turkey

PA Mobbs and Sons, Cratfield, pamobbs.co.uk, 01986 798340

Swiss Farm Butchers Ashbocking and Great Bromley, swissfarm.co.uk, 01473 785520 or 01206 230454

The Barn Butchery, Alder Carr Farm, thebarnbutchery.co.uk, 07468339943

Jamie's Meat Inn, Sudbury, jamiesmeatinn.co.uk 01787 311104

Vegetables are vital when you go vegan - but you can try other plant-based foods too. Picture: GETTY

Vegetables are vital when you go vegan - but you can try other plant-based foods too. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Vegetables

Hollow Trees Farm, Semer, hollowtrees.co.uk, 01449 741247

Maple Farm Kelsale, Saxmundham, maplefarmkelsale.co.uk, 01728 652000

Little Gems, Southwold, facebook.com/21TheMarketplaceSouthwold, 01502 722329

WA Ward Greengrocers, Debenham, facebook.com/wawardgreengrocers, 01728 860343

Stichelton cheese is one of the UK's only unpasteurised blues Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotos

You can pick up some local cheese for Christmas.

Cheese and crackers

Suffolk Farmhouse Cheeses, Creeting St Mary, suffolkcheese.co.uk, 01449 710458

Slate Cheese, Aldeburgh, slatecheese.co.uk, 020 3603 4736

Earsham Street Deli, Bungay, earshamstreetdeli.co.uk, 01986 894754

Restaurants have seen a rise in demand. Photo: kieferpix/Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's more important than ever to shop local for Christmas this year.

Wine and bubbly

Seckford Wines, Melton, seckfordwines.co.uk, 01394 446622

Giffords Hall Vineyard, Hartest, giffordshall.co.uk, 01284 830799

Valley Farm Vineyards, Wissett, valleyfarmvineyards.co.uk, 07867009967

The team at Suffolk Food Hall will create a unique hamper to your requirements - they'll wrap-it too Picture: Suffolk Food ...

Hampers at Suffolk Food Hall.

Hampers

Suffolk Food Hall Hampers, Ipswich, suffolkfoodhall.co.uk, 01473 786610

Crowley’s of Suffolk, Campsea Ashe, crowleysofsuffolk.com, 07770990424

Alder Carr Hampers, Needham Market, aldercarrfarm.co.uk, 01449 720820

Why not treat a keen gardener to one or two of the stocking fillers below?

Christmas stockings hanging by the mantelpiece.

Stocking fillers

Stillwater Books, Felixstowe, stillwaterfelixstowe.co.uk, 01394 548010

The Parsley Pot, Bury St Edmunds, theparsleypot.com, 01284 760289

Vi Vi Vi Clothing and Accessories, Sudbury, facebook.com/viviviclothingandaccessories, 0774741165

Christmas tree Swann’s Nursery, Woodbridge, swannsnursery.co.uk, 01394 460127 Woolpit Nurseries, www.woolpitnurseries.co.uk 01359 240370

Church Farm Christmas Barn, Bury St Edmunds, churchfarmchristmasbarn.com, 01284 386333

Children decorating real Christmas tree

Christmas is fast approaching.

Decorations

Bells of Suffolk, Bungay, bellsofsuffolk.com, 01986 894456

Snape Maltings, Snape, snapemaltings.co.uk, 01728 688303 Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham, blackthorpebarn.com, 01359 270880

Gift wrapping is all part of the service

Buy some local wrapping paper.

Cards and wrapping paper

Lift Store Southwold, lift-store.co.uk

Jane Crick, Bury St Edmunds, janecrick.co.uk

The Unique Paper Company, Colchester, theuniquepapercompany.co.uk, 01206 242483

Christmas pudding on wood table top

The traditional Christmas pudding.

Christmas cakes, puddings and mince pies

Cole’s Puddings, Saffron Walden, colespuddings.com, 01799 531053

Palmers Bakery of Haughley, Palmers Bakery of Haughley on Facebook, 01449 673286

Pump Street Chocolate, Woodbridge, pumpstreetchocolate.com, 01394 459829

Marimba, Sudbury, marimbaworld.com, 01787 828199

