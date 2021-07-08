Published: 8:48 AM July 8, 2021

High demand for commercial property in Ipswich is behind a "rush" to secure units on a new business park, say estate agents.

Penn Commercial said more than 70% of the new Crane Park at Ipswich is now occupied after trade kitchen supplier Howden Joinery signed up for a 7,530sq ft unit on the site, which lies next to Futura Park at Nacton.

There has been "strong interest" in developer Northwood Urban Logistics' 19-unit scheme, said Penn, with six warehouse unit lettings confirmed and four currently under offer as demand for suitable commercial space outstrips supply.

New tenants include Easy Bathrooms, Wanb Express, international freight operators New Vision and a range of wholesalers, logistics companies, trade counters and light industrial users.

Penn Commercial associate Robin Cousins said: “The rush of occupation on this scheme goes to show the demand in this area. It has been really positive to see such uptake, driven not only by the lack of stock locally, but also the high quality of these units.”

You may also want to watch:

A Howdens spokesman said: “We have been looking for the right premises to complement our existing depots in Ipswich and Martlesham Heath and this new depot will enable us to grow our business in the area by serving existing customers and welcoming new customers.

“We are very pleased to have opened at Crane Park, as part of our ongoing expansion programme.”

Crane Park, which lies on Crane Boulevard has been built on the site of a former Crane heavy engineering plant in Ravenswood - once the town's biggest private sector employer - and lies within Ransomes Europark, Ipswich’s largest industrial area.

Nick Turner, executive director, of asset management at Northwood Investors, said: “Howden Joinery is a very welcome addition to the already diverse portfolio of national and international brands that have decided to relocate and expand their businesses at Crane Park.

“Our high-specification, flexible units are ideally suited to trade counter use, and we are sure that Howdens will benefit significantly from the growing footfall that Crane Park is starting to attract.”



