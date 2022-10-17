Suffolk greeting card artist wins young designer of the year award

Iain Hamilton won the Lynn Tait Most Promising Young Designer Of The Year award. - Credit: Bewilderbeest

A Suffolk-based artist has picked up a national award for his greeting card designs.

Founder of Suffolk-based Bewilderbeest, Iain Hamilton, won the Lynn Tait Most Promising Young Designer Of The Year award at the industry’s prestigious Henries Awards, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The ceremony - which took place earlier this month on October 6 - are the premier awards for the greeting card industry, with around 14,000 cards entered per year.

Iain runs his business, Bewilderbeest, with his wife, Maddy. - Credit: Bewilderbeest

Iain, from Stowmarket, runs his business, Bewilderbeest, with his wife, Maddy. Four years ago, the pair decided to start Bewilderbeest alongside their jobs, and now they both work full-time in the business, selling greeting cards, art prints and gifts around the world.

Iain said: "I’m pleased as punch – I knew that learning to colour inside the lines would pay off eventually!

"There were 35 judges from top greeting card buyers of companies like Fortnum & Mason and Sainsbury's, so it’s great to be recognised by such industry bigwigs."

Iain got into designing after injuring his leg falling off a small ski jump.

Iain and Maddy sell greeting cards, art prints and gifts around the world. - Credit: Bewilderbeest

"While recuperating I did some drawing, got asked by a gallery to sell my art through them, refused in shock, and then decided to see if I could sell it myself.

"I printed some cards on my home printer, took them to the South Suffolk Agricultural show, and several years later my wife, Maddy and I now make a living from my daft cards." He added.

Iain uses a variety of methods to come up with ideas for his designs.

Iain started designing after injuring his leg falling off a small ski jump. - Credit: Bewilderbeest

Around 14,000 cards are submitted to the awards every year. - Credit: Bewilderbeest

He said: "I find reading, seeing weird signs on dog walks, overheard conversations and podcasts all make for excellent creative fodder.

"I have a treasured sketchbook of all of my ideas that are hastily scrawled in it (they look like a five-year-old has drawn them).

"When I’m planning new designs I’ll dip into the sketchbook, pick out some favourites and then crack on."

Iain and Maddy are looking forward to continuing to grow their business following the award win, Iain said: "I’ve got a barrel full of ideas that I’ve yet to draw, so there’ll be plenty more nonsense designs from Bewilderbeest.

"We’ve also recently signed a licensing deal to have our artwork printed onto various other products, and we’ve taken on distributors in the US and Australia."