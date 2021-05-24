News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

IKEA recalls plates, bowls and mugs amid concerns over breakages

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:37 PM May 24, 2021   
Ikea remained a strong brand throughout the 2010s Picture: JOHNNY GREEN/PA

IKEA has recalled a number of items - Credit: PA

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has asked customers who have bought items from two ranges of its plates, bowls and mugs to stop using them. 

The company has recalled all HEROISK or TALRIKA plates, bowls and mugs which were sold between August 2019 and May 2021. 

IKEA said that it had received reports of the items breaking, potentially causing burns due to hot contents.

The products have been withdrawn from sale.

Customers are kindly asked to return them to an IKEA store for a full refund. A receipt is not required.

You may also want to watch:

The affected items are:

HEROISK

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack
  2. 2 Double-winning striker reveals Town interest
  3. 3 Detmer is the 'real estate guy' with plans for Portman Road
  1. 4 Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 5 What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county
  3. 6 Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m
  4. 7 Eisa link, a new role for Clapham and Blues pipped to Rhodes - our most-read Town stories of the week
  5. 8 Obituary: Tributes paid to world renowned stunt man, record breaker and carriage driver John Parker
  6. 9 Ex-Town star McGreal favourite to take over at League Two side
  7. 10 Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Article No-Article name

40414140- HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow

00414142-HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow 2-p RU

20414141-HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow AP

30426860-HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow 2-p

10426861-HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow 2-p AP

90426862-HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow 2-p RU

80414143-HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green 2-p

60414144-HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green 2-p AP

30414145-HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green 2-p RU

00421411-HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red 2-p80421412HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red 2-p AP

60421413-HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red 2-p RU


TALRIKA

Article No-Article name

80452738-TALRIKA bowl 11 white 4-p

60452739-TALRIKA bowl 11 white 4-p AP

70417482-TALRIKA bowl 14 light red 4-p

20421108-TALRIKA bowl 14 light red 4-p AP

90417481-TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green 4-p

50421121-TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green 4-p AP

30421122-TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green 4-p RU

30417479-TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red 4-p

30421117-TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red 4-p AP10

421118-TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red 4-p RU

10417480-TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue 4-p

90421119-TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue 4-p AP

70421120-TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue 4-p RU

Suffolk
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid-19 rapid testing centres targeting people who unwittingly have the virus are to open in Haverhill and Lowestoft

Coronavirus

Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
People sunbathing in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Kirsten Rausing is East Anglia's wealthiest person in the Sunday Times Rich List

East Anglia's wealthiest people revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus