IKEA recalls plates, bowls and mugs amid concerns over breakages
- Credit: PA
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has asked customers who have bought items from two ranges of its plates, bowls and mugs to stop using them.
The company has recalled all HEROISK or TALRIKA plates, bowls and mugs which were sold between August 2019 and May 2021.
IKEA said that it had received reports of the items breaking, potentially causing burns due to hot contents.
The products have been withdrawn from sale.
Customers are kindly asked to return them to an IKEA store for a full refund. A receipt is not required.
The affected items are:
HEROISK
Article No-Article name
40414140- HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow
00414142-HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow 2-p RU
20414141-HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow AP
30426860-HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow 2-p
10426861-HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow 2-p AP
90426862-HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow 2-p RU
80414143-HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green 2-p
60414144-HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green 2-p AP
30414145-HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green 2-p RU
00421411-HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red 2-p80421412HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red 2-p AP
60421413-HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red 2-p RU
TALRIKA
Article No-Article name
80452738-TALRIKA bowl 11 white 4-p
60452739-TALRIKA bowl 11 white 4-p AP
70417482-TALRIKA bowl 14 light red 4-p
20421108-TALRIKA bowl 14 light red 4-p AP
90417481-TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green 4-p
50421121-TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green 4-p AP
30421122-TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green 4-p RU
30417479-TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red 4-p
30421117-TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red 4-p AP10
421118-TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red 4-p RU
10417480-TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue 4-p
90421119-TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue 4-p AP
70421120-TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue 4-p RU