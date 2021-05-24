Published: 3:37 PM May 24, 2021

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has asked customers who have bought items from two ranges of its plates, bowls and mugs to stop using them.

The company has recalled all HEROISK or TALRIKA plates, bowls and mugs which were sold between August 2019 and May 2021.

IKEA asks customers who have purchased HEROISK or TALRIKA plates, bowls, or mugs which were sold between August 2019 and May 2021 to stop using them. For more info, go to https://t.co/ZA7VEyABii pic.twitter.com/6FE6kQGVrX — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) May 18, 2021

IKEA said that it had received reports of the items breaking, potentially causing burns due to hot contents.

The products have been withdrawn from sale.

Customers are kindly asked to return them to an IKEA store for a full refund. A receipt is not required.

The affected items are:

HEROISK

Article No-Article name

40414140- HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow

00414142-HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow 2-p RU

20414141-HEROISK bowl 14 green/yellow AP

30426860-HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow 2-p

10426861-HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow 2-p AP

90426862-HEROISK mug 25 cl light red/yellow 2-p RU

80414143-HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green 2-p

60414144-HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green 2-p AP

30414145-HEROISK plate w 3 comp 22 light red/green 2-p RU

00421411-HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red 2-p80421412HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red 2-p AP

60421413-HEROISK side plate 19 blue/light red 2-p RU





TALRIKA

Article No-Article name

80452738-TALRIKA bowl 11 white 4-p

60452739-TALRIKA bowl 11 white 4-p AP

70417482-TALRIKA bowl 14 light red 4-p

20421108-TALRIKA bowl 14 light red 4-p AP

90417481-TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green 4-p

50421121-TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green 4-p AP

30421122-TALRIKA deep plate 20 light green 4-p RU

30417479-TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red 4-p

30421117-TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red 4-p AP10

421118-TALRIKA mug 25 cl light red 4-p RU

10417480-TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue 4-p

90421119-TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue 4-p AP

70421120-TALRIKA side plate 19 dark blue 4-p RU