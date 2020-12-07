Published: 7:00 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020

Kev's Christmas Market, the local market for independent makers and craftsmen is on throughout December in East Bergholt. Pictured here are Sinead Connor and Nicole North of the East Coast Distillery. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An outdoor craft market drew in hundreds of people over the weekend to showcase the work of local businesses in the run-up to Christmas.

Kev's Christmas Market is the local market for independent makers and craftsmen which is on throughout December in East Bergholt. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kev’s Christmas Market kicked off in East Bergholt on Saturday morning, giving villagers a Covid-secure way to support independent businesses following months of lost trade.

The event, which is also running over the next two weekends at Woodlands Farm in Park Lane, was organised by a creative metal artist named Kev Colbear.

Kev's Christmas Market is running in East Bergholt throughout December Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Shop Local: Outdoor Christmas market plans to bring ‘positivity’ to village“It was absolutely brilliant,” said Mr Colbear, who usually spends the weekends leading up to Christmas selling his wares at Blackthorpe Barns.

“It’s great for people to be able to meet the person who made the products when buying something. They often buy into your journey and story, and there is something so precious about buying directly from the maker.”

Families enjoyed the first weekend of Kev's Christmas Market in East Bergholt Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Colbear said the weekend was a huge success, with around 250 cars visiting on Sunday and 150 on the Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

He said the food stall selling veggie and vegan goodies was extremely popular, along with the East Coast Distillery gin company.

A range of items are available at Kev's Christmas Market in East Bergholt Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He said: “Big brands such as Tesco and Amazon have their place, but you cannot beat buying from an independent.

“It was great to give businesses the opportunity to trade again.”

A variety of Christmas gifts can be found at Kev's Christmas Market in East Bergholt Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Originally the markets were supposed to begin on Saturday, November 14 and 15, but due to the lockdown the first weekend was pushed back.

The market will be open for the next two weekends from 10am to 4pm, with spaces still available for traders and businesses wanting to have a stall.

Independent traders are selling festive gifts at Kev's Christmas Market in East Bergholt Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Colbear’s creative metalwork will be on display alongside that of other makers including stained glass, handmade leather goods, recycled lamps and lighting, bespoke jewellery and artisan foods.

He is encouraging people to shop local this Christmas and support businesses within the community.

Laura Brown, of Laudy McB Designs, at Kev's Christmas Market in East Bergholt. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kev's Christmas Market is on throughout December in East Bergholt Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kev's Christmas Market in East Bergholt began at the weekend Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The first weekend of Kev's Christmas Market in East Bergholt was busy with visitors Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Nomad's Bazaar at Kev's Christmas Market in East Bergholt Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan