Hundreds enjoy flavoured gins, veggie bites and handmade gifts at Christmas market
An outdoor craft market drew in hundreds of people over the weekend to showcase the work of local businesses in the run-up to Christmas.
Kev’s Christmas Market kicked off in East Bergholt on Saturday morning, giving villagers a Covid-secure way to support independent businesses following months of lost trade.
The event, which is also running over the next two weekends at Woodlands Farm in Park Lane, was organised by a creative metal artist named Kev Colbear.
Shop Local: Outdoor Christmas market plans to bring ‘positivity’ to village“It was absolutely brilliant,” said Mr Colbear, who usually spends the weekends leading up to Christmas selling his wares at Blackthorpe Barns.
“It’s great for people to be able to meet the person who made the products when buying something. They often buy into your journey and story, and there is something so precious about buying directly from the maker.”
Mr Colbear said the weekend was a huge success, with around 250 cars visiting on Sunday and 150 on the Saturday.
He said the food stall selling veggie and vegan goodies was extremely popular, along with the East Coast Distillery gin company.
He said: “Big brands such as Tesco and Amazon have their place, but you cannot beat buying from an independent.
“It was great to give businesses the opportunity to trade again.”
Originally the markets were supposed to begin on Saturday, November 14 and 15, but due to the lockdown the first weekend was pushed back.
The market will be open for the next two weekends from 10am to 4pm, with spaces still available for traders and businesses wanting to have a stall.
Mr Colbear’s creative metalwork will be on display alongside that of other makers including stained glass, handmade leather goods, recycled lamps and lighting, bespoke jewellery and artisan foods.
He is encouraging people to shop local this Christmas and support businesses within the community.