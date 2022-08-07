Indian restaurant welcomes third generation of family into the business
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
One of East Anglia's oldest Indian restaurants has welcomed the third generation of their family into the business.
At Ghandi Indian restaurant in Mildenhall, 14-year-old Sharyan Begg has followed in both his father and grandfather's footsteps by starting work in their family's business.
His father Shaz, 41, said Sharyan has a brilliant work ethic and has already set his sights on attending Cambridge University.
He added: "Sharyan is definitely a people person so holding a summer job at Ghandi is perfect for him.
He'd been nagging me for ages that he wanted to get started. When I was a kid my dad took me to work on Fridays so I wanted to give him the same opportunity."
Sharyan's grandfather Siraj Begg founded the business in 1979, making Ghandi one of the oldest Indian restaurants in East Anglia under the ownership of one family.
A Facebook post announcing their third generation's debut within the business was met with delight by their regular customers.
One user commented "[Sharyan] was our waiter this evening... a chip off the old block", with another saying "feeling oooold, I am looking at his son the same age as when I met Shaz".
Shaz wants the business to remain family-oriented and said: "I love the business, I love the food and the cooking, but most of all I love the community and people.
"My dad, my mum and my brothers have all worked in that restaurant. It's given us all a good work ethic that we've passed on to our own families."
Coming up to 45 years of service, the restaurant plays an important part in the local community and gave away free food to school children and NHS workers during the pandemic.
They also opened up their wholesaler to customers when the UK experienced food shortages, offering products such as rice and chicken to those who would otherwise not be able to obtain these staples.
Shaz wanted to take the opportunity to send a message to his customers, saying: "Thank you for making us feel part of the community and not just a business."