Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Innovation Award winner announced

RentMy has been named the winner of the Innovation Award, sponsored by the University of Suffolk, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022.

Launched in 2021 by Ipswich entrepreneur Tom West, RentMy is an online platform that allows people to make money by renting out some of their belongings that may otherwise have sat gathering dust, while other users get access to items they need and save money in the process.

The business aims to reduce the constantly rising demand for the manufacture of new goods, which is placing an increasing level of pressure on global resources.

The judges said that RentMy offers a solution that “provides an excellent service in a simple to use platform” and were impressed by its sustainable credibility. They said that the platform “provides societal, environmental and economic benefits in a single solution, and as such will be a true benefit to society for years to come.”

Tom West, founder of RentMy, said: “When we were gently nudged to apply for the Suffolk Business Awards, we didn’t think we would be finalists, let alone winners. Winning not only validates the idea of RentMy, but also helps us raise the profile of the business and grow quicker.

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” he added. “Recognition for your achievements in business normally comes from customers and profits, but when you’re starting something so new and disruptive those elements take time to come in.

"Winning the award reaffirms our beliefs we’re on the right track, and if we continue to grow the judges can see the positive impact RentMy will have on households and businesses in our region.”

About the sponsor

The University of Suffolk is a transformational university, absorbing the best of university traditions and aligning them to a 21st century audience, relevant to a modern world of employment and entrepreneurship.

The university is dedicated to championing innovation in everything it does, from how it teaches, to its research and enterprise activities and the impact they have on the wider and local community

The finalists

Aquagrain

Based in Needham Market, Aquagrain turns organic waste from the food industry into a biodegradable, granular soil improver that allows plants and crops to be grown with a fraction of the water and fertiliser usually required.

The judges called this a “badly needed and ingenious solution” for enhancing crop yields in adverse conditions.

DanceEast

DanceEast is a registered charity in Ipswich which delivers a programme of performances and dance opportunities for artists at all stages of their careers.

The judges praised DanceEast for developing a new “world-leading” programme in the face of the pandemic that uses cutting-edge technology to support artist development and community engagement.

Roadfill

Based in Haverhill, Roadfill has developed an innovative product called Roadworx, which is made with recycled plastics and added to bitumen mix to create superior roads while positively impacting the environment.

The judges described Roadfill as a “fantastic solution that fulfils both a significant environmental remit, but is also commercially viable.”