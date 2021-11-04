Judy Randon of Insight6 wants Norfolk and Suffolk tourism businesses to improve their customer experience to cash in on the staycation boom - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

East Anglian tourism businesses will need to up their game in the year ahead to capitalise on a trend towards domestic holidays, says an expert in customer experience (CX).

Judy Randon, director of insight6, works across the region with businesses including food, farming, tourism, hospitality, legal, care, education and retail sectors to help them transform their performance through developing and improving their CX.

Training, measurement, benchmarking and feedback are all involved as she helps them change their culture across functions to become truly customer-centric.

“What we work in is end to end customer experience – that basically means employee experience as well as customer experience and how the two might be aligned,” she says.

The best proponents will make customers feel “like a million dollars” whether these are employees working in back-office jobs such as accounts, or are front-of-house, she says.

“What we usually uncover when we start doing measurement is there’s this misalignment – customer experience is literally about every touch-point. First impressions are absolutely massive.

“Everyone who comes to your premises if they have invested money to get to you they want to feel like a million dollars,” she says. “Everybody really should have the same purpose and same role.”

Often she will find that companies aren’t investing in their people enough – and this will come out in surveys looking at communication, appreciation and training. Staff need confidence in the products they are promoting, and they need to understand what their role is, she says.

Customers meanwhile are very discerning and want results, and want them quickly.

“I’m a great believe in training and developing teams and appreciation and recognising everyone has got something to offer. Nobody goes to work to fail,” she says.

“As far as East of England tourism is concerned, if we really want to stand apart from other parts of the UK we have got to be the place people want to go to get a massive welcome,” she says.

But CX as a discipline within companies is at the stage marketing was some 20 years ago, she believes, when firms were still grappling with whether they needed a website or not. CX is not a department, it’s an attitude, she says.

She encourages those working in the industry to “almost become tour guides” for visitors, some of whom will be unfamiliar with what the region has to offer.

Good leadership and cultural values are needed to get young workers in particular to engage in the process. Although jobs in the industry can be viewed as “lower end” sometimes, those working in it are “ambassadors for the East of England economy and they should be invested in”, she says. “We should all be working together with the customer at the heart.”

While in lockdown businesses have made great strides in improving tech so that bookings and queues can be managed better coming out of lockdown – but employers shouldn’t neglect the human element, she warns. “It’s the emotional connection with the visitor,” she says.



