IoD and university pledge to work together to help students and business

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 9:51 AM July 5, 2022
IoD East chairman Biplab Rakshi, left, and Dr Rob Singh at the University of Essex

A business body has joined forces with university academics to help fire up the East of England economy

The University of Essex and the regional branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD) have launched a partnership aimed at providing new opportunities to students and benefit businesses.

They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding committing them to working together. They are pursuing joint projects including student internship and placement experiences, visiting guest lectures, training, mentoring and professional development.

As part of the deal, IoD members get access to StudioX - the University’s co-working space at the Innovation Centre. They will be able to use this for student-facing activities - and external business meetings.

IoD East of England chairman Biplab Rakshi with director of the University of Essex's Dr Rob Singh 

Andy Mew, head of start-up support at the university, said: “We’re looking forward to offering our students and graduates lots of support and opportunities thanks to the Institute of Directors.

“We’re so grateful to their members for their enthusiasm for working with our students. We also hope they can benefit from connecting with our business community, linking with our researchers and accessing our facilities.”

An IoD East team toured the university and met the team.

IoD East of England chairman Biplab Rakshi said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the University of Essex, and excited about the range of support and opportunities available to students and our members this collaboration brings.

“It was inspiring to see the range of facilities and access to innovation at the university, and I hope our members will take full advantage of everything this outstanding site has to offer. In turn, we look forward to working with University of Essex students and staff to support leadership development.”

