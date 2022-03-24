Build your career with a council apprenticeship

Promotion

When starting your journey into the world of work, an apprenticeship can provide the foundations on which to build a career. Through learning and earning simultaneously, apprenticeships are an excellent way to gain valuable experience and qualifications.

An apprenticeship with Ipswich Borough Council is a great stepping stone to a career, through gaining experience in a large and trusted organisation and studying with an accredited training provider to gain a nationally recognised qualification, all while earning a good wage. By drawing on the knowledge of experienced employees to fuel your learning, an apprenticeship can boost your prospects.

Apprentices go on to have a variety of successful careers, and many of Ipswich Borough Council’s apprentices step straight into permanent employment with the council.

Amie Andrews joined the council as an events and hospitality apprentice in 2020 and has now progressed into a permanent trainee events assistant role.

“The opportunities I was given were like nothing I would’ve dreamt of doing at such a young age. A big part of my apprenticeship was being able to confidently run a show at the Regent Theatre. As duty officer, you’re the person in charge for a show and responsible for anything that happens on the day,” Amie explained.

“Our theatre has audiences of up to 1,500 people so you must have the required skills to keep calm and handle any situation thrown at you on the day.

“The workplace and interpersonal skills I learnt throughout my apprenticeship have been transferred into my new permanent role at the council.”

Apprenticeships can also open opportunities for those part-way through their career. Brian Green joined Ipswich Borough Council as a tenancy support officer and, after discussing his learning options with a colleague, discovered the apprenticeship programme.

“Probably like most people, I was surprised I could do an apprenticeship at my age – mid 40s,” said Brian.

“We discussed the programme and it became apparent about the benefits of undertaking an apprenticeship as an adult working full time.”

At the end of Brian’s Level 4 senior housing and property manager apprenticeship, he can look forward to gaining membership of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) as well as a certificate of competence, providing an excellent boost to his career.

Whether you are at the beginning of your career, or looking to brush up your skills, there are lots of opportunities.

Ipswich Borough Council apprentices are supported throughout their time with the council, with colleagues available to help you learn on the job and provide the assistance you need to excel.

The council’s apprentice development programme also enhances your experience and skills, including communication, teamworking, presentation, problem solving and decision making. By improving your transferable skills and building confidence, apprenticeships can open many doors both within the council and outside it.

There are many apprenticeship options and career routes available with Ipswich Borough Council, including waste and fleet, sports and leisure, community sport and health, housing, and human resources.

Create the foundations to build a future career and see where an apprenticeship could take you.

Find out more about apprenticeships at Ipswich Borough Council.