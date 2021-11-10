Ipswich Building Society drops 'Ipswich' from name after 172 years

The former Ipswich Building Society has completed its rebranding as Suffolk Building Society - Credit: SIMPLY C PHOTOGRAPHY

The former Ipswich Building Society has completed a long-awaited rebranding as Suffolk Building Society.

For more than 170 years, the building society had the word "Ipswich" in its name, but this week the firm rebranded as Suffolk Building Society to better reflect where its customers live.

The rebrand was approved by members at the society’s 2020 AGM, with 93% of members voting in favour of the change.

In a ceremony at the society's Ipswich HQ, Mutual House, bosses celebrated the change.

Richard Norrington, Suffolk Building Society's chief executive, said: "Today has been a significant milestone in the society’s history.

"It has been a great pleasure to reveal our new Suffolk Building Society brand, a change which our members, employees and the public have been overwhelmingly supportive of.

"Careful consideration went into selecting our new name to ensure it is inclusive, sustainable and appealing.

"It is reflective of the fact that our member base is much wider than Ipswich alone, allowing us to retain a connection to the place we call home but giving us a fantastic springboard from which to support a greater number of people with their financial needs across Suffolk and beyond.”

Alongside the name change, a new logo and branding has been created to reflect the society's links to the county by using Suffolk Pink and landmarks from across the county including half-timbered houses and cast-iron street sign.

The new signage will appear at the society's branches across the county in Aldeburgh, Saxmundham, Halesworth, Woodbridge, Ipswich Town Centre, Ravenswood Ipswich, Hadleigh, Haverhill and Sudbury.

Members will also be offered new Suffolk Building Society passbooks as part of the change.

Mr Norrington concluded: "I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the society for all their hard work and dedication involved to complete the journey towards this new name and visual identity, and to members for their wholehearted support and enthusiasm for the rebrand.”