News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Ipswich Building Society drops 'Ipswich' from name after 172 years

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 12:37 PM November 10, 2021
Ipswich Building Society's new Suffolk Building Society signage. Inset: Richard Norrington cutting the ribbon

The former Ipswich Building Society has completed its rebranding as Suffolk Building Society - Credit: SIMPLY C PHOTOGRAPHY

The former Ipswich Building Society has completed a long-awaited rebranding as Suffolk Building Society.

For more than 170 years, the building society had the word "Ipswich" in its name, but this week the firm rebranded as Suffolk Building Society to better reflect where its customers live.

The rebrand was approved by members at the society’s 2020 AGM, with 93% of members voting in favour of the change. 

In a ceremony at the society's Ipswich HQ, Mutual House, bosses celebrated the change.

Richard Norrington, Suffolk Building Society's chief executive, said: "Today has been a significant milestone in the society’s history.

Suffolk Building Society chief executive Richard Norrington cutting a cake to celebrate the rebrand

Suffolk Building Society chief executive Richard Norrington cutting a cake to celebrate the rebrand - Credit: Simply C Photography

"It has been a great pleasure to reveal our new Suffolk Building Society brand, a change which our members, employees and the public have been overwhelmingly supportive of.

You may also want to watch:

"Careful consideration went into selecting our new name to ensure it is inclusive, sustainable and appealing.

"It is reflective of the fact that our member base is much wider than Ipswich alone, allowing us to retain a connection to the place we call home but giving us a fantastic springboard from which to support a greater number of people with their financial needs across Suffolk and beyond.”

new Suffolk Building Society branding can be seen on advertising hoardings inside Portman Road

The new Suffolk Building Society branding can be seen on advertising hoardings inside Portman Road - Credit: ARCHANT

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and woman died in Colchester A12 crash, police confirm
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town need penalties to progress
  3. 3 Man who caused Orwell Bridge closure after jump threat is jailed
  1. 4 Taylor Wimpey snaps up £10m Suffolk site after 'strong' competition
  2. 5 Newmarket man jailed for raping woman he met on dating website
  3. 6 'He's clear to play with us' - Cook on Celina and absence of Norwood
  4. 7 'My son was in tears': Family devastated after council van parks on grave
  5. 8 'Let's go all the way' - Cook on shootout win against Colchester
  6. 9 Ipswich Town beat Chambers' Colchester on penalties to make Trophy progress
  7. 10 Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack

Alongside the name change, a new logo and branding has been created to reflect the society's links to the county by using Suffolk Pink and landmarks from across the county including half-timbered houses and cast-iron street sign.

The new signage will appear at the society's branches across the county in Aldeburgh, Saxmundham, Halesworth, Woodbridge, Ipswich Town Centre, Ravenswood Ipswich, Hadleigh, Haverhill and Sudbury.

Members will also be offered new Suffolk Building Society passbooks as part of the change. 

Mr Norrington concluded: "I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the society for all their hard work and dedication involved to complete the journey towards this new name and visual identity, and to members for their wholehearted support and enthusiasm for the rebrand.”

Ipswich News
Hadleigh News
Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed.

A14

A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
There are currently serve delays on the A12 after a single vehicle crash

A12 | Updated

Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A trio of EastEnders stars were spotted enjoying a meal in Colchester last week

EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon