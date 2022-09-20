Business couple steer company towards greener goals
- Credit: Captured It Media
A husband-and-wife team who set up a commercial finance brokerage business in Ipswich have decided to cut their carbon footprint by investing in a new set of wheels.
Richard and Rachael Ward launched Grange Business Finance two years ago and opted to celebrate their second anniversary with a colourful new electric company vehicle.
They wanted the vehicle to be eye-catching - but also reduce their impact on the environment - which is one of their business goals.
“As a growing business, it is our responsibility to expand our enterprise as sustainably and ethically as possible," said Rachael.
"We’re also parents; we need to show our two young children we care about the world they’re growing up in.
"So that means Grange Business Finance must act thoughtfully and sustainably in all areas of our work. Discovering new ways to lessen our impact whilst ensuring our customers receive the very best service are top priorities which must work in synergy.”
To mark the two-year milestone, customers, employees and friends of the business received handmade biscuits to thank them for their support over the past few years, supplied by local baker Kitty Bakes.
The Wards are hoping to expand their workforce within the next 12 months by recruiting sales and admin staff.