Georgina Woolf with one of Oak House Farm's Gloucestershire Old Spots - Credit: Nick Butcher

Delighted Suffolk rare breed pig farmers have been crowned pedigree pork producer of the year at a national competition.

Ben and Georgina Woolf rear Gloucestershire Old Spot and highly endangered Large White pigs, which are butchered and sold at their own farm shop.

The farming business scooped the title at an awards event run by the British Pig Association (BPA) in conjunction with the National Pig Association.

The win qualifies Oak House Farm to compete in the Pedigree Breeder of the Year award - winners of which will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on November 22.

Oak House Farm, at Sproughton, near Ipswich, is also home to a Red Poll cattle herd. Pork and beef from pigs and cattle reared on the farm are sold there, along with locally-sourced lamb and poultry. The pig meat is processed into bacon and sausages as well as pork cuts and joints.

The pig industry is going through its "worst crisis in living memory", said Ben, with many operating with negative margins or exiting the industry.

Judges were looking for innovative farm businesses able to continue to sustainably produce in spite of the current challenges.

They praised Oak House Farm’s commitment to producing a quality product and its ethos that produce sold in the farm butchery should be at a price point that makes high quality meat accessible to everybody.

Georgina said: “It was a pleasure speaking with a knowledgeable group of judges who really appreciated the hard work and commitment that goes into building a modern farming business.”

The overall winners of the competition will be announced at a dinner in London on 22 November. In the meantime, you can try some of the farm’s products for yourself. The farm butchery is open weekly Wednesday to Saturday. Further details at www.oakhousefarm.com