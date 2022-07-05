News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ellie makes impressive prom entrance - in a truck

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 8:25 AM July 5, 2022
Ellie being picked up at Foxhall stadium for her school prom night by a Cory Bros truck

Ellie being picked up at Foxhall stadium for her school prom night by a Cory Bros truck - Credit: Mike Bowden/Cory Bros

A lucky young teenager arrived in style at her school prom after turning up in a four tonne truck.

Ipswich based logistics and shipping agent Cory Brothers rolled into action after they were approached with a special request from haulage transport partners Openultra of Felixstowe.

A family friend of Openultra haulage supervisor Haydn Rowlandson asked if he could arrange a Cory Brothers liveried truck to transport her.

Ellie on her prom night picture with the Cory Brothers truck

Ellie on her prom night picture with the Cory Brothers truck - Credit: Mike Bowden/Cory Bros

On June 24, Copleston High School pupil Ellie May Webb, aged 16, was duly collected from Foxhall Stadium in Ipswich, and whisked away to the promo night party at Wherstead Park - all on a beautiful summer's evening.

Cory Brothers market manager Mike Bowden said they were "delighted" to make Ellie's evening.

"Ellie and the Cory truck certainly made an impressive entrance - standing out and above from all the other modes of transport used to deliver students to their party. Ellie’s fellow prom goers, friends and teachers were very impressed with this unexpected and standout choice mode of arrival," he said.

Ellie on board the Cory Bros truck

Ellie in the four tonne Cory Bros truck - Credit: Mike Bowden/Cory Bros


