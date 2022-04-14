Focus on 'inspiring next generation' lands Town family award nomination

Ipswich Town is in the running to be named Family Club of the Year for the first time in its history.

ITFC has been nominated alongside MK Dons and Sheffield United for the EFL's Kin + Carta Family Club of the Year award, which honours clubs "leading the way" to provide the best experience for families and young fans.

Town's PR manager Dan Palfrey said the focus was on engaging families through its FanZone and First Time Fans initiatives to "inspire the next generation of supporters".

At the club's fixture against Cambridge United a record 4,331 supporters entered the FanZone.

Mr Palfrey said: "We're absolutely delighted that the Club has been nominated for this year's award.

"We have made a lot of effort to engage with families and young fans in order to inspire the next generation of supporters.

"The fans have responded in brilliant fashion with record attendances in the FanZone as well as more fans engaging with initiatives such as First Time Fans."

Almost 700 young Blues have been a part of the First Time Fans initiative this season, which aims to make a supporter's first visit to Portman Road even more special.

The club has seen a boost to its Junior Blues numbers - with U12 season ticket holder numbers rising by more than 65% compared to last season.

Mr Palfry added: "There are many more ideas in the pipeline but this nomination is positive recognition of the work that the Club is carrying out.

"A lot of people at the Club have contributed to this progress including Seb [Norton, family activities coordinator] and Lauren [Fellingham, family activities manager] who, alongside a committed team of volunteers, have strived to make Portman Road welcoming for all."

The nomination also follows the club winning the Best Family Zone in the 2018/19 EFL Fan Engagement Awards.

The winner of the award will be announced at the EFL's Awards on Sunday, April 24, at Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.