News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Isolation rule changes "useful relaxation for hard-pressed businesses"

person

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM December 22, 2021
Lateral flow test kit

Rule changes mean people may be able to exit self-isolation after seven days instead of ten, provided they test negative. - Credit: Melanie Brighton

Covid isolation rule changes will provide "a useful relaxation for hard-pressed businesses, their staff and their customers" as people may now only need to self-isolate for seven days after a positive test.

Official guidance on the government website states: "People who receive negative LFT results on day 6 and day 7 of their self-isolation period – with tests taken 24 hours apart – will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.

"The first test must be taken no earlier than day 6 of the self-isolation period."

Head of policy and communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Paul Simon, believes that the new rules will benefit businesses in the region.

"The reduction in self-isolation periods will help many different types of companies, from those in retail and hospitality through to manufacturers and transport firms, to avoid excessive gaps in their rotating schedules.

"This represents a useful relaxation for hard-pressed businesses, their staff and their customers.

"However, to be fully effective it is vital that free lateral flow test kits are readily available so that returning staff can confirm that they are indeed COVID19-free."

Most Read

  1. 1 Pert's remarkable journey to Ipswich Town... via Old Trafford, Bielsa's house, two road trips, the NBA and a tough break in Ecuador
  2. 2 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
  3. 3 Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family
  1. 4 Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base
  2. 5 Suffolk and Essex's most shocking dashcam footage from 2021
  3. 6 'It's not looking good for Boxing Day' - Gillingham struggling to raise team as Covid hits squad
  4. 7 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  5. 8 'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna on Town players as he takes training for first time
  6. 9 Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk
  7. 10 Covid cases continue to increase in Suffolk and north Essex
Coronavirus
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kieran McKenna will speak publicly for the first time as Ipswich Town manager this afternoon

Football | Live

Live coverage of Kieran McKenna's first Ipswich Town press conference

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Nicola Frost has been named as the woman killed in a collision on the A120 near Harwich earlier this month

Essex Police

Family's emotional tribute to 'adoring' mum-of-two killed in A120 collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna officially takes charge of Ipswich Town today following his appointment last week

Football

The first tasks on McKenna's to-do list as his Ipswich Town reign begins

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a crash on the A143 near Wickhambrook in west Suffolk

Updated

Man in 30s dies after single-vehicle crash on A143

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon