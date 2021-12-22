Isolation rule changes "useful relaxation for hard-pressed businesses"

Rule changes mean people may be able to exit self-isolation after seven days instead of ten, provided they test negative. - Credit: Melanie Brighton

Covid isolation rule changes will provide "a useful relaxation for hard-pressed businesses, their staff and their customers" as people may now only need to self-isolate for seven days after a positive test.

Official guidance on the government website states: "People who receive negative LFT results on day 6 and day 7 of their self-isolation period – with tests taken 24 hours apart – will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.

"The first test must be taken no earlier than day 6 of the self-isolation period."

Head of policy and communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Paul Simon, believes that the new rules will benefit businesses in the region.

"The reduction in self-isolation periods will help many different types of companies, from those in retail and hospitality through to manufacturers and transport firms, to avoid excessive gaps in their rotating schedules.

"This represents a useful relaxation for hard-pressed businesses, their staff and their customers.

"However, to be fully effective it is vital that free lateral flow test kits are readily available so that returning staff can confirm that they are indeed COVID19-free."