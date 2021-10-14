Jack Wills store still open almost six months after expected closure

Published: 5:30 AM October 14, 2021

A Suffolk branch of clothing retailer Jack Wills remains open, almost six months after it was thought to be closing.

The Southwold branch of the store is the last remaining outlet in the county.

It had been expected to close in May this year with signs going up in the window suggesting that Wednesday, May 5 would be its final day of trading.

The high street retailer also advertised a closing down sale with stock reduced by up to 30% at the time.

Jack Wills closed its other two Suffolk stores last year with signage being removed from the Ipswich and Aldeburgh stores last summer.

Since then Tescos has opened up in the former Tavern Street store in Ipswich.

It's not clear why the Southwold shop has remained open all this time or whether it is still at risk of closure.

The Frasers Group, which owns Jack Wills, did not return requests for comment.