News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Jack Wills store still open almost six months after expected closure

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:30 AM October 14, 2021   
Jack Willls Southwold PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jack Wills in Southwold was expected to close in May - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk branch of clothing retailer Jack Wills remains open, almost six months after it was thought to be closing. 

The Southwold branch of the store is the last remaining outlet in the county. 

It had been expected to close in May this year with signs going up in the window suggesting that Wednesday, May 5 would be its final day of trading. 

The Jack Wills store in Southwold is set to close

Jack Wills in April 2021 - Credit: Archant

The high street retailer also advertised a closing down sale with stock reduced by up to 30% at the time. 

Jack Wills closed its other two Suffolk stores last year with signage being removed from the Ipswich and Aldeburgh stores last summer. 

Since then Tescos has opened up in the former Tavern Street store in Ipswich. 

It's not clear why the Southwold shop has remained open all this time or whether it is still at risk of closure. 

The Frasers Group, which owns Jack Wills, did not return requests for comment.

You may also want to watch:

Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Former Everton and England player Peter Reid (centre) during the Premier League match at Goodison Pa

Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon