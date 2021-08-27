TV presenter Jake Humphrey applauds 'awesome food' at Suffolk restaurant
- Credit: PA
TV presenter Jake Humphrey has applauded the "awesome food" at a Suffolk restaurant.
The BT Sport football sportscaster was on holiday in Suffolk this week when he made the trip to Framlingham Italian Watson and Walpole.
Mr Humphrey, who lives in Norfolk, used to be on CBBC, and covered Formula 1 Grand Prix for BBC Sport.
He said on Instagram on Thursday: "Just had a cool week in Suffolk. Big deal for us crossing the border.
"However, found an excellent little Italian in Framlingham. Worthy of a shout-out on here, awesome food and service."
Restaurateur, food writer, and former hotelier Ruth Watson, opened the Watson and Walpole in Framlingham in July 2020.
The former presenter of the Channel 5 series The Hotel Inspector, sold the award-winning Crown and Castle in Orford three years ago with husband David.
