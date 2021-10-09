Bond exceeds expectations as independent cinemas look to bounce back

Published: 4:00 PM October 9, 2021

The return of James Bond to the big screen has exceeded all expectations, say local cinemas, after 10% of a Suffolk town watched it in three days.

No Time to Die was released in cinemas on September 30 after the coronavirus held back its premiere.

After 18 months of closures and other difficulties local cinemas were hopeful of a boost from the world-renowned super spy who they believed would be able to bring back movie fans for the first blockbuster in nearly two years.

A week on, cinemas are reporting high-demand for tickets with the film's reception having been higher than many were expecting.

David Marsh said 2100 people had seen bond at the Regal

At The Regal in Stowmarket manager David Marsh, said that they had, had 2,100 people coming to see the film in the first three days of it opening.

You may also want to watch:

“That’s 10% of the population of Stowmarket,” said Mr Marsh.

He said that The Regal, unlike other local cinemas had benefited from public interest after its £3.6million revamp earlier this year but had been boosted yet again by the super spy.

“James Bond has been superb,” he said.

“It’s been sold out screening after sold out screening.”

Wayne Burns said that Bond had helped get fans back to the cinema - Credit: Leiston Film Theatre

Wayne Burns from Leiston Film Theatre said that 007 had also helped to coax cinema fans back there.

"It has been quite incredible,” he said.

"We knew Bond would be the catalyst to get people back in."

He said the reaction from people returning to the cinema, some after almost two years, had been "overwhelming".

Neil McGlone from the Riverside said bond had exceeded expectations - Credit: Archant

Neil McGlone from the Riverside in Woodbridge said that he hoped that people would continue to support their local cinemas after seeing 007.

"Bond has been crazily busy this past week and exceeded what we expected, a welcome boost for local independent cinemas,” he said.

"I hope it’s the kick-start that we all need and will encourage people to return as the numbers drop drastically once Bond is finished and we all need the support to continue so we can continue to survive and screen films where they are meant to be seen, on the big screen."