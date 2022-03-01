A CGI of the 160,000sq ft warehouse Jaynic is planning to build at Suffolk Park which will now be built with the help of a £13.8m loan - Credit: Jaynic

An A14 developer has received a bumper £13.8m loan to build another logistics unit as demand for industrial space along the vital road link soars.

Jaynic will be able to develop a new 160,000 sq ft unit at Suffolk Park off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds - thanks to the cash injection from lender Fortwell Capital.

The A14 corridor connects the UK's largest container port at Felixstowe and the Midlands and London via the M11, M25 and M1, and Jaynic says rocketing demand has meant development of the business park has been far quicker than it had anticipated.

Since getting the planning green light in 2017, 1.4m sq ft of industrial space has been transacted to date at Suffolk Park. Occupiers include Hermes Parcelnet Ltd, Belgian logistics firm Weerts Group, MH Star UK Ltd, Unipart Logistics, Treatt, Sealey, The East of England Ambulance Trust and Skechers. The Weerts warehouse - at 840,000sq ft - is the biggest unit on the site.

Jaynic is the fifth industrial/logistics space developer Fortwell has lent to - and the single unit at Suffolk Park is the largest the alternative lender has funded. The lender's strategic focus is on lending in sectors and regions where there is strong commercial activity, accessibility, and high and rising demand for quality assets.

Fortwell Capital director Nikos Yerolemou-Ennsgraber said: “First and foremost, we are excited to be working with Jaynic to deliver this unit at Suffolk Park. Jaynic has already demonstrated their ability to deliver high quality, institutional units at the scheme, and we are looking forward to supporting the next phase of the park’s development.

"We anticipate the demand for larger industrial units will remain strong as more businesses seek to strengthen their distribution facilities in both domestic and international markets.”

Jaynic director Gary McCausland said: “We are delighted to be working with Fortwell Capital on this next phase of our development at Suffolk Park. Once these buildings are completed there will be just 12.5 acres remaining for development at the park.

"The speed with which space has been taken has surpassed all our expectations. We had expected the project to be built out over 10 years and there is every chance that this could occur in just six.

"This reflects the acute shortage of space with demand continuing to grow and companies taking on additional space to future-proof their needs. It also demonstrates the growing reputation of Suffolk Park and the A14 corridor as a credible institutional investment location.”



