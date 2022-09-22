TV presenter Jimmy Doherty praised the latest generation of farmers as they graduated from Writtle University College.

“Whatever you do in life, you are going to make changes. The world needs graduates like you. You are the future,” the owner of Jimmy's Farm at Wherstead, Ipswich, told the Class of 2022 as they graduated in two ceremonies at the Essex campus, near Chelmsford, on September 9.

He wore a traditional academic gown to deliver his speech as graduates were presented with higher education qualifications in agriculture, horticulture, landscape architecture and garden design, art and design, animal and human sciences, sport, equine and veterinary physiotherapy.

Students’ Union President Elliot Woollen said: “It is fantastic to be together again for this occasion, and what a privilege it is to be in this magnificent venue. Congratulations to all the graduates and award winners.”

Honorary awards were given to high achievers Tarryn Algar, Lyndsey Barrett and Elaine Pendlebury.

Tarryn Algar is one of the UK's best basketball freestylers and is part of top 3x3 basketball team Asphalt Assassins. Tarryn has worked closely with Basketball England on campaigns and has coached, motivated and inspired thousands of young people.

Lyndsey Barrett - who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2021 - worked as a senior occupational therapist for the NHS before launching Sport for Confidence, creating sporting opportunities for more than 3,000 people who face barriers to participation.

Elaine Pendlebury worked as a small animal veterinary surgeon for nearly 40 years. She spent her career with PDSA animal charity where, in addition to clinical work, she educated adults and young people on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Students were cheered as they collected their awards.

Vice-chancellor Professor Tim Middleton said: “You’ve shown such tremendous resilience in working through your programmes, despite the changes of the pandemic. Take every confidence from that, that when you leave us you have the strength of character that will help you to go far.”



